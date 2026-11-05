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🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in San Antonio
San Antonio’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now—hotels, restaurants, and schools are all hiring. Lots of options here whether you want guest‑facing, back‑of‑house, or something more administrative.
Food Services Technician – Part-Time (Days)
Employer: PAM Health
Location: San Antonio Medical Center Rehab, San Antonio, TX
Type: Part-time
Pay: Not listed
Support both patient and retail food service—help with food production, cashiering, tray service, and dishwashing. Good fit if you want flexible scheduling, growth opportunities, and hospital‑based work.
Pastry Cook – Luxury Downtown Hotel
Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts (St. Anthony Hotel)
Location: Downtown, San Antonio, TX
Type: Part-time
Pay: Not listed
Bake pastries and desserts in a historic AAA Four Diamond hotel overlooking Travis Park. Great if you love baking and want hotel perks like travel discounts and daily associate meals.
Restaurant Team Member
Employer: Circle K
Location: 250 N Loop 1604 E, Hollywood Park, San Antonio, TX
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Fast‑casual style role inside Circle K—take orders, prep food, keep the restaurant clean. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and meal discounts.
Restaurant Crewmember – Lunch/Afternoon Shift
Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Full-time
Starting Pay: $12.50/hr (up to +$1.50/hr in first year with training)
Entry‑level role with paid training, weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and fun, fast‑paced work. Ideal if you want daytime hours and a clear path to small raises through certifications.
Restaurant Crewmember – Closing/Late Night
Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Full-time
Starting Pay: $12.50/hr + $1/hr after 10pm
Closing shift position for night owls—same entry‑level setup and benefits, plus extra pay for late nights, PTO eligibility, and a big menu of insurance options.
Child Nutrition Assistant (School Cafeteria)
Employer: Harmony Public Schools
Location: Harmony Science Academy – San Antonio (6–12), San Antonio, TX
Type: Full-time
Pay: Varies by experience/certification (see employer salary schedule)
More admin‑style cafeteria role: process meal applications, run the point‑of‑service line, track accounts, and keep USDA paperwork in order. Good if you like school hours and working with students.
Utility Steward – Resort & Spa
Employer: Hilton (Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort & Spa)
Location: La Cantera area, San Antonio, TX
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Keep the resort kitchen spotless—wash dishes, pots, and serviceware, support banquets, and handle deep cleaning. Comes with Hilton travel discounts, PTO, health benefits, and stock purchase program for eligible team members.
Room Attendant (Hotel Housekeeping)
Employer: Zachry Hospitality
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Clean guest rooms, restock amenities, and respond to guest requests. Zachry offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid leave, bonus program, and tuition reimbursement.
Front Desk Agent / Night Audit
Employer: Red Roof Plus San Antonio Downtown
Location: Downtown, San Antonio, TX
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Pay: From $12/hr
Be the face of the hotel—check guests in/out, handle reservations, and assist with night audit. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, free parking, and employee discounts.
Assistant General Manager / Operations Manager
Employer: Motel 6 (Hotel/Motel)
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Likely Full-time
Salary: $30,000–$40,000/year
Hands‑on management role over front desk, housekeeping, maintenance, and revenue. Good step if you already have 2+ years hotel experience and want to move into higher‑responsibility leadership.
Night Auditor / Front Desk Clerk
Employer: Hotel/Motel
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Pay: From $12/hr
Overnight front desk role—run check‑ins, manage reservations, and keep booking/payment records accurate. Best for someone with prior hotel front desk experience who doesn’t mind night shifts.
Dishwasher
Employer: Wagyu Factory San Antonio LLC
Location: 11745 I‑10 Suite 414, San Antonio, TX
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Pay: From $12/hr (posting also notes starting at $10/hr + tips)
Back‑of‑house role washing dishes and keeping the kitchen spotless in a busy BBQ & hotpot restaurant. Includes employee discount and flexible schedule.
Seasonal Waitstaff – PT Hours
Employer: Neiman Marcus
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Part-time, Seasonal
Pay: $2.13–$9.06/hr (plus tips)
Serve guests in Neiman Marcus’ in‑store restaurant with a focus on polished, luxury‑level service. Great seasonal gig if you have serving experience and want employee discounts and exposure to a luxury environment.
Seasonal Service Assistant – PT Hours
Employer: Neiman Marcus
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Part-time, Seasonal
Pay: $2.13–$9.06/hr (plus tips)
Support servers by clearing and resetting tables, running food, and keeping the dining room stocked. Good entry into higher‑end service with flexible hours and store discounts.
Hotel Housekeeper
Employer: Red Roof Plus San Antonio Downtown
Location: Downtown, San Antonio, TX
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Pay: $12/hr
Clean guest rooms and public areas, replace linens, and report maintenance issues. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discounts.
Esthetician Waxing Expert
Employer: Hello Sugar – SA North
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Part-time (about 15–30 hrs/week)
Pay: $10–$40/hr
Provide full‑body waxing/sugaring and skin consultations in a boutique studio. Great for licensed estheticians or cosmetologists who want flexible schedules, paid training, and strong tip/commission potential.
Closing Shift Lead
Employer: Casa Catrina
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Not listed (likely Full-time or Part-time evenings)
Pay: $17–$21/hr
Lead the team through dinner and closing—oversee service, food production, POS, and end‑of‑night procedures. Nice step up if you have restaurant experience and want leadership responsibilities without being a full GM.
FOH Team Member (Server/Assistant)
Employer: Wagyu Factory San Antonio LLC
Location: 11745 I‑10 Suite 414, San Antonio, TX
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Pay: From $7.25/hr + tips
Front‑of‑house role in a high‑volume BBQ & hotpot spot—take orders, grill tableside meats, and run food. Good for servers with 2+ years’ experience who like fast pace and tip potential.
Valet Ambassador – Boutique Hilton Hotel
Employer: Zachry Hospitality (The Monarch San Antonio, Curio Collection by Hilton)
Location: Downtown/Hemisfair District, San Antonio, TX
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Be the first and last impression for guests—greet arrivals, assist with luggage, and park/retrieve vehicles at a new luxury property. Includes strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid leave, bonus program, tuition reimbursement).
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—San Antonio hospitality roles tend to fill fast when benefits and schedules are this solid.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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