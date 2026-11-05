🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in San Antonio

San Antonio’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now—hotels, restaurants, and schools are all hiring. Lots of options here whether you want guest‑facing, back‑of‑house, or something more administrative.

Employer: PAM Health

Location: San Antonio Medical Center Rehab, San Antonio, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Support both patient and retail food service—help with food production, cashiering, tray service, and dishwashing. Good fit if you want flexible scheduling, growth opportunities, and hospital‑based work.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts (St. Anthony Hotel)

Location: Downtown, San Antonio, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Bake pastries and desserts in a historic AAA Four Diamond hotel overlooking Travis Park. Great if you love baking and want hotel perks like travel discounts and daily associate meals.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 250 N Loop 1604 E, Hollywood Park, San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Fast‑casual style role inside Circle K—take orders, prep food, keep the restaurant clean. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and meal discounts.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $12.50/hr (up to +$1.50/hr in first year with training)

Entry‑level role with paid training, weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and fun, fast‑paced work. Ideal if you want daytime hours and a clear path to small raises through certifications.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $12.50/hr + $1/hr after 10pm

Closing shift position for night owls—same entry‑level setup and benefits, plus extra pay for late nights, PTO eligibility, and a big menu of insurance options.

Employer: Harmony Public Schools

Location: Harmony Science Academy – San Antonio (6–12), San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Varies by experience/certification (see employer salary schedule)

More admin‑style cafeteria role: process meal applications, run the point‑of‑service line, track accounts, and keep USDA paperwork in order. Good if you like school hours and working with students.

Employer: Hilton (Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort & Spa)

Location: La Cantera area, San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Keep the resort kitchen spotless—wash dishes, pots, and serviceware, support banquets, and handle deep cleaning. Comes with Hilton travel discounts, PTO, health benefits, and stock purchase program for eligible team members.

Employer: Zachry Hospitality

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Clean guest rooms, restock amenities, and respond to guest requests. Zachry offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid leave, bonus program, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Red Roof Plus San Antonio Downtown

Location: Downtown, San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $12/hr

Be the face of the hotel—check guests in/out, handle reservations, and assist with night audit. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, free parking, and employee discounts.

Employer: Motel 6 (Hotel/Motel)

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Likely Full-time

Salary: $30,000–$40,000/year

Hands‑on management role over front desk, housekeeping, maintenance, and revenue. Good step if you already have 2+ years hotel experience and want to move into higher‑responsibility leadership.

Employer: Hotel/Motel

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $12/hr

Overnight front desk role—run check‑ins, manage reservations, and keep booking/payment records accurate. Best for someone with prior hotel front desk experience who doesn’t mind night shifts.

Employer: Wagyu Factory San Antonio LLC

Location: 11745 I‑10 Suite 414, San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $12/hr (posting also notes starting at $10/hr + tips)

Back‑of‑house role washing dishes and keeping the kitchen spotless in a busy BBQ & hotpot restaurant. Includes employee discount and flexible schedule.

Employer: Neiman Marcus

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: $2.13–$9.06/hr (plus tips)

Serve guests in Neiman Marcus’ in‑store restaurant with a focus on polished, luxury‑level service. Great seasonal gig if you have serving experience and want employee discounts and exposure to a luxury environment.

Employer: Neiman Marcus

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: $2.13–$9.06/hr (plus tips)

Support servers by clearing and resetting tables, running food, and keeping the dining room stocked. Good entry into higher‑end service with flexible hours and store discounts.

Employer: Red Roof Plus San Antonio Downtown

Location: Downtown, San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $12/hr

Clean guest rooms and public areas, replace linens, and report maintenance issues. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Hello Sugar – SA North

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Part-time (about 15–30 hrs/week)

Pay: $10–$40/hr

Provide full‑body waxing/sugaring and skin consultations in a boutique studio. Great for licensed estheticians or cosmetologists who want flexible schedules, paid training, and strong tip/commission potential.

Employer: Casa Catrina

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Not listed (likely Full-time or Part-time evenings)

Pay: $17–$21/hr

Lead the team through dinner and closing—oversee service, food production, POS, and end‑of‑night procedures. Nice step up if you have restaurant experience and want leadership responsibilities without being a full GM.

Employer: Wagyu Factory San Antonio LLC

Location: 11745 I‑10 Suite 414, San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $7.25/hr + tips

Front‑of‑house role in a high‑volume BBQ & hotpot spot—take orders, grill tableside meats, and run food. Good for servers with 2+ years’ experience who like fast pace and tip potential.

Employer: Zachry Hospitality (The Monarch San Antonio, Curio Collection by Hilton)

Location: Downtown/Hemisfair District, San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Be the first and last impression for guests—greet arrivals, assist with luggage, and park/retrieve vehicles at a new luxury property. Includes strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid leave, bonus program, tuition reimbursement).

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—San Antonio hospitality roles tend to fill fast when benefits and schedules are this solid.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.