👔 San Antonio Exec & Management Roles with Multiple $100K+ Openings

San Antonio has some strong leadership roles open right now, many with six-figure pay and solid benefits. If you’re ready to move up, this week’s list is worth a look.

Employer: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers Location: Based in San Antonio, TX (remote in US) , <25% travel

Based in , <25% travel Salary: $177,780 – $244,442

Type: Full-time

Lead the lifecycle of advanced radiation treatment delivery products. Ideal if you have a Ph.D. in Medical Physics and 8+ years’ experience, and want a high-impact, remote leadership role with major global healthcare reach.

Employer: Astrana Health

Location: San Antonio, TX (remote, travel to Houston)

Salary: $100,000 – $120,000

Type: Full-time

Own provider network growth and contract negotiations for PCPs, specialists, and ancillary providers. Great fit if you have 5+ years in healthcare contracting and want a strategic role in value-based care.

Employer: Lawelawe Technology Services

Location: Remote – based in San Antonio, TX

Salary: DOE (depends on experience)

DOE (depends on experience) Type: Full-time

Serve as second-in-command on a federal software program, guiding Agile/Scrum teams and stepping in for the Program Manager as needed. Ideal for leaders with 7+ years in software development and experience managing Scrum teams for government work.

Employer: McDonald’s (independent franchisee)

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Run the full operation of a busy McDonald’s, leading department and shift managers, hitting profit goals, and keeping quality and service high. Comes with PTO, holidays, education assistance, and medical/vision/dental for experienced managers.

(Note: Another posting listed is essentially the same role, so only one is included here.)

Employer: FlatironDragados

Location: San Antonio, TX

Salary: $250,000 – $300,000

Type: Full-time

Oversee multiple heavy civil water projects, from P&L and bids to safety and staffing. Best for senior leaders with 15+ years in heavy civil construction and 10+ years managing teams who want division-level responsibility.

Employer: Capital Group

Location: San Antonio, TX

Salary: $131,003 – $209,605 (San Antonio range)

(San Antonio range) Type: Full-time

Lead product strategy and roadmaps that impact millions of investors. You’ll guide product talent, own outcomes from discovery to delivery, and work closely with tech and operations. Great for experienced product leaders (5+ years) who like data-driven decisions and cross-functional work.

Employer: Pulice

Location: San Antonio, TX

Salary: $250,000 – $300,000

Type: Full-time

Similar scope to the FlatironDragados role: oversee multiple heavy civil/highway projects, manage risk, financials, and subcontractors. Strong match if you’re a senior construction executive ready to own a full division’s performance.

Employer: Lithko Contracting

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Plan and lead the execution phase for large concrete projects, coordinating teams and tracking performance. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in self-perform concrete and a Construction Management or Engineering degree.

Employer: SWBC

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Lead mid to highly complex projects in insurance and banking products within the EPMO. You’ll manage scope, budget, and timelines while mentoring junior PMs. Best for PMP/CSM-certified PMs with 4+ years’ experience and SDLC knowledge.

Employer: Baird Foundation Repair

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Own day-to-day installation operations, production revenue, and P&L in a construction trades environment. Good fit if you have field leadership experience, understand crews, schedules, and jobsite execution, and like building systems and KPIs.

Employer: Convergint

Location: San Antonio, TX

Salary: $76,960 – $99,840

Type: Full-time

Bridge estimating and design for large RFPs and complex security projects (access control, CCTV, intrusion). Great for folks with 3–5 years in estimating/project management/system design who want leadership track exposure and strong benefits.

Employer: Oak Park Nursing and Rehabilitation

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Lead the entire nursing home operation, from regulatory compliance and surveys to financial performance and resident care quality. Requires a current Texas NHA license and 2–3+ years in long-term care leadership.

Employer: University Health

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Oversee PT, OT, and Speech services across acute care and inpatient rehab at Reeves Rehabilitation Center. You’ll manage operations, program development, and interdisciplinary teams. Requires a master’s in PT/OT/SLP, 5 years clinical, and 5 years supervising professional staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open or talent pools you can join.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.