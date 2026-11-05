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👔 San Antonio Exec & Management Roles with Multiple $100K+ Openings
San Antonio has some strong leadership roles open right now, many with six-figure pay and solid benefits. If you’re ready to move up, this week’s list is worth a look.
Senior Product Manager – Treatment Delivery Systems (Remote from TX)
- Employer: Siemens Healthineers
- Location: Based in San Antonio, TX (remote in US), <25% travel
- Salary: $177,780 – $244,442
- Type: Full-time
Lead the lifecycle of advanced radiation treatment delivery products. Ideal if you have a Ph.D. in Medical Physics and 8+ years’ experience, and want a high-impact, remote leadership role with major global healthcare reach.
Manager – Contracting
- Employer: Astrana Health
- Location: San Antonio, TX (remote, travel to Houston)
- Salary: $100,000 – $120,000
- Type: Full-time
Own provider network growth and contract negotiations for PCPs, specialists, and ancillary providers. Great fit if you have 5+ years in healthcare contracting and want a strategic role in value-based care.
Technical Deputy Program Manager
- Employer: Lawelawe Technology Services
- Location: Remote – based in San Antonio, TX
- Salary: DOE (depends on experience)
- Type: Full-time
Serve as second-in-command on a federal software program, guiding Agile/Scrum teams and stepping in for the Program Manager as needed. Ideal for leaders with 7+ years in software development and experience managing Scrum teams for government work.
General Manager – Restaurant
- Employer: McDonald’s (independent franchisee)
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
Run the full operation of a busy McDonald’s, leading department and shift managers, hitting profit goals, and keeping quality and service high. Comes with PTO, holidays, education assistance, and medical/vision/dental for experienced managers.
(Note: Another posting listed is essentially the same role, so only one is included here.)
VP, Water Operations
- Employer: FlatironDragados
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Salary: $250,000 – $300,000
- Type: Full-time
Oversee multiple heavy civil water projects, from P&L and bids to safety and staffing. Best for senior leaders with 15+ years in heavy civil construction and 10+ years managing teams who want division-level responsibility.
Product Manager Lead – American Funds Service Group
- Employer: Capital Group
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Salary: $131,003 – $209,605 (San Antonio range)
- Type: Full-time
Lead product strategy and roadmaps that impact millions of investors. You’ll guide product talent, own outcomes from discovery to delivery, and work closely with tech and operations. Great for experienced product leaders (5+ years) who like data-driven decisions and cross-functional work.
VP, Water Operations
- Employer: Pulice
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Salary: $250,000 – $300,000
- Type: Full-time
Similar scope to the FlatironDragados role: oversee multiple heavy civil/highway projects, manage risk, financials, and subcontractors. Strong match if you’re a senior construction executive ready to own a full division’s performance.
Field Operations Manager
- Employer: Lithko Contracting
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
Plan and lead the execution phase for large concrete projects, coordinating teams and tracking performance. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in self-perform concrete and a Construction Management or Engineering degree.
Project Manager II – Financial Institutions Group
- Employer: SWBC
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
Lead mid to highly complex projects in insurance and banking products within the EPMO. You’ll manage scope, budget, and timelines while mentoring junior PMs. Best for PMP/CSM-certified PMs with 4+ years’ experience and SDLC knowledge.
Director of Operations – Production
- Employer: Baird Foundation Repair
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
Own day-to-day installation operations, production revenue, and P&L in a construction trades environment. Good fit if you have field leadership experience, understand crews, schedules, and jobsite execution, and like building systems and KPIs.
Solutions Estimator 2
- Employer: Convergint
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Salary: $76,960 – $99,840
- Type: Full-time
Bridge estimating and design for large RFPs and complex security projects (access control, CCTV, intrusion). Great for folks with 3–5 years in estimating/project management/system design who want leadership track exposure and strong benefits.
Licensed Nursing Home Administrator
- Employer: Oak Park Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
Lead the entire nursing home operation, from regulatory compliance and surveys to financial performance and resident care quality. Requires a current Texas NHA license and 2–3+ years in long-term care leadership.
Executive Director – Therapy Program
- Employer: University Health
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
Oversee PT, OT, and Speech services across acute care and inpatient rehab at Reeves Rehabilitation Center. You’ll manage operations, program development, and interdisciplinary teams. Requires a master’s in PT/OT/SLP, 5 years clinical, and 5 years supervising professional staff.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open or talent pools you can join.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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