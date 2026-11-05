🎓 San Antonio Education Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

San Antonio schools and universities are busy hiring right now, from early childhood centers to colleges and even a theatre department. If you like helping students learn and grow, there’s a good mix of roles here.

Employer: University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) – School of Osteopathic Medicine

University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) – School of Osteopathic Medicine Location: South San Antonio (Brooks City Base)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $46,000–$50,000/year

Help run and grow a medical residency program with a mix of event planning, budgeting, and high-level admin work. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, strong with Microsoft Office, and have 2+ years of complex office admin experience.

Employer: University of the Incarnate Word

University of the Incarnate Word Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $46,500/year

Coach college students and alumni on careers, resumes, and job searches, using tools like Handshake. Ideal if you have 1+ year in student support or career advising and enjoy workshops, presentations, and one-on-one guidance.

Employer: Texas A&M University–San Antonio

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Part-time (Staff)

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Support a university early childhood classroom with setup, supervision, playground time, and family communication. Good for someone with a high school diploma and childcare experience who wants university benefits and professional development.

Employer: Hallmark University

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Guide students through financial aid and veterans’ benefits, from FAFSA to loan counseling and payment plans. Best for detail-oriented folks with HS diploma + some college, strong math skills, and interest in higher-ed finance.

Employer: Trinity University

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time, tenure-track faculty

Salary: Competitive (not specified)

Teach acting, directing, theatre history/theory, and direct one mainstage show per year at a selective liberal arts university. Designed for candidates with a Ph.D./D.F.A. or MFA and undergrad teaching + directing experience.

Employer: Saint Mary’s Hall

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time (school athletics)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Help lead middle school and varsity baseball, from practices and game-day setup to mentoring student-athletes. Great if you know baseball fundamentals, can work evenings/weekends, and enjoy working with students and families.

Employer: Facility Solutions Group

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Teach hands-on and classroom welding (SMAW, GMAW, GTAW, safety, blueprint reading) to prepare students for the trades. Best for someone with 3+ years welding experience, teaching/training background, and industry certifications (AWS/NCCER a plus).

Employer: The Pineapple School

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time (afternoon shift)

Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~1:00 pm–6:15 pm

Pay: $13.55–$16.05/hour

Work in a Spanish-immersion pre-K, leading play, songs, and learning fully in Spanish, plus helping with hygiene and classroom cleanup. Perfect if you’re 100% fluent in Spanish, love young kids, and want a fun, community-focused school.

Employer: Blacktip Swim School

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15–$17/hour

Teach swim lessons to kids and adults with flexible hours and bonus opportunities. Good fit if you have 1+ year of swim teaching/team/lifeguard experience and current or planned CPR/First Aid.

Employer: Books & Bibs Child Care & Learning Academy

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12–$14/hour

Care for infants and toddlers in a center open 6:30 am–6:00 pm, with no nights or weekends. Standout perk: CDA classes, books, and testing fully paid through their Pre-K 4 SA partnership.

Employer: Books & Bibs Child Care & Learning Academy

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12–$14/hour

Work with children 6 weeks–4 years, handling feeding, diapers, naps, and play in a nurturing classroom. Also offers paid CDA credential and ongoing professional development through Pre-K 4 SA.

Employer: Great Hearts Northern Oaks Lower School

Location: San Antonio, TX (Jones Maltsberger Rd)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Provide specially designed instruction, write and manage IEPs, and collaborate with general ed teachers in a classical charter setting. Requires a Bachelor’s degree and valid TX Special Education certification plus relevant core subject certification.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.