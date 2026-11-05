🚧 San Antonio construction jobs with multiple solid openings

San Antonio’s building scene is busy right now, from big federal projects to hands-on trades work. Here are several solid openings if you like working with tools, crews, and real projects you can point to and say, “I built that.”

Employer: Structure Tone Southwest

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Estimate MEP (mechanical, electrical, plumbing) costs for mission-critical and commercial projects with one of Texas’ top construction management firms. This role is heavy on plan review, subcontractor pricing, and cost analysis, with a full corporate benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, and more).

Employer: Build Partners USA LLC

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$140,000 base + bonus

Lead ground-up commercial and federal projects $15M+ with a well-established Texas GC. You’ll run day-to-day site operations, manage subs, enforce safety, and keep schedules on track, with truck allowance, PTO, health insurance, and 401(k), plus clear growth potential.

Employer: SITECH-Tejas / HOLT CAT

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level diesel mechanic role working on dozers, excavators, motor graders, and more for the Caterpillar dealer covering much of Texas. You’ll diagnose, repair, and rebuild heavy equipment, mentor others, and work mostly in-shop with overtime opportunities and a long-established employer.

Employer: Structured Trades

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.00–$36.00 per hour

Run commercial HVAC/sheet metal crews on projects across San Antonio, handling manpower, materials, schedules, and safety. This is steady, year-round work with overtime chances, health/dental/vision benefits, and room to move up; text SMFSATX to 512-623-2990 for quick details.

Employer: Way Mechanical

Location: San Antonio, TX (local only)

Type: Full-time (job post does not specify, but standard foreman role)

Salary: Not listed

Lead pipefitter crews on commercial chilled water, heating water, steam, condenser water, and refrigeration systems—no travel, no per diem, local only. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), profit sharing, weekly pay, holiday pay, and referral bonuses.

Employer: LCW Automotive Corp.

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on carpentry role building and installing wood structures, cabinets, and frameworks (often in vehicles or custom builds). You’ll read blueprints, measure, cut, and assemble using both hand and power tools in a shop-style environment.

Employer: Solutions Unlimited

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Other / Contractor-style role

Pay: $150–$300 per day

Install TVs, smart home gear, and other electronics in customers’ homes. You’ll need your own pickup, cargo van, box truck, or enclosed trailer to transport gear, plus basic electrical and troubleshooting skills; flexible schedule and weekly pay.

Employer: LoadWell Moving & Labor Services

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Part-time / on-call

Pay: From $15.00 per hour

Help with residential moves, storage transfers, and truck loading/unloading on an as-needed basis. Good fit if you’re strong, reliable, and want flexible, physical work with a chance to grow into crew lead as the company expands.

Employer: Kurios City LLC

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $20–$40 per hour (experience-based)

Operate scissor lifts on commercial and industrial solar job sites, handling safe positioning, inspections, and elevated work. Pay scales up with your experience and training (OSHA and MEWP experience preferred); a short video interview is required to apply.

Employer: Crash Champions

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Approx. $65,000–$163,980/year (flag/commission)

Join a large, fast-growing collision repair group doing structural and body repairs with modern equipment. This commission-based role rewards productivity and quality, with medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and referral bonuses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.