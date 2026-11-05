🤝 San Antonio Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

San Antonio has some solid options right now if you love helping people, from kids on the spectrum to families in hospice care. Here are a few standout roles hiring today.

Employer: Action Behavior Centers – ABA Therapy for Autism

Action Behavior Centers – ABA Therapy for Autism Location: 9002 Culebra Rd, Suite 100, San Antonio, TX 78251

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm (optional Saturdays)

(optional Saturdays) Pay: $15–$24/hr (Bachelor’s), $16–$26/hr (Master’s), based on education and ABA experience

This is a hands-on role working one-on-one with children ages 18 months–8 years using play-based ABA therapy. No experience needed—you get paid training, fully covered RBT certification, regular raises, strong health benefits, PTO, and clear growth paths into leadership and clinical roles.

Employer: Action Behavior Centers – ABA Therapy for Autism

Action Behavior Centers – ABA Therapy for Autism Location: 4470 Green Valley Rd, Suite 129, Cibolo, TX 78108 (easy drive from NE San Antonio)

(easy drive from NE San Antonio) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm (optional Saturdays)

(optional Saturdays) Pay: $15–$24/hr (Bachelor’s), $16–$26/hr (Master’s), based on education and ABA experience

Same great setup as the Culebra clinic, but on the northeast side. You’ll help young kids build communication and life skills, with guaranteed full-time hours, paid RBT training, strong benefits, and a team-focused environment.

Both ABC roles require:

Bachelor’s degree (proof required)

Age 18+ and able to stay active on your feet and on the floor with kids

Willing to complete paid RBT certification within 20 days of hire

Employer: SUMMIT HOME HEALTH & HOSPICE

Location: San Antonio, TX (on-the-road role)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $60,000 per year

If you feel called to support people at the end of life, this role focuses on spiritual and emotional care for patients and families. You’ll handle spiritual assessments, visits, bereavement support, and join the care team in IDT meetings. Requires at least a two-year degree in a pastoral or related field and prior pastoral experience (hospice experience preferred). Includes a flexible schedule.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.