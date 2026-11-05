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🔧 San Antonio Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
San Antonio’s maintenance scene is busy right now – from big arenas to hotels and warehouses, a lot of places need hands-on help to keep things running.
Below are several solid options, from entry-level cleaning to skilled building engineer roles.
Building Engineer – Commercial Properties
Employer: Cushman & Wakefield
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Full-time
Pay: $24.56 – $28.89/hour
Handle HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and general repairs across commercial buildings. Good fit if you have 5+ years experience and want steady work with full benefits and a clear pay range.
Bldg Engineer
Employer: CBRE
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary not listed
Maintain and repair building systems (HVAC, plumbing, fire/life safety) while helping lead and coach others. Great if you’ve got 4–5 years experience and want a role with more responsibility and energy-management focus.
Maintenance Tech Apprentice
Employer: CBRE
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary not listed
Entry-level path into building maintenance. You’ll shadow engineers, learn repairs, and help with installs and inspections. Ideal if you’re in school or just finished and want to grow into a full technician role.
Building Engineer I
Employer: Lincoln Property Company
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Full-time, on-site
Salary not listed
Work on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical systems, respond to tenant calls, and join an on-call rotation. Good step if you have 2–3 years experience and want big-company benefits and training.
Building Engineer – Hotel Emma
Employer: Silver Ventures
Location: San Antonio, TX (Hotel Emma / Pearl area)
Type: Full-time
Pay not listed (hourly role; posting notes $21.00/hour in title)
Keep a high-end hotel property running: building systems, preventive maintenance, and on-call emergencies. Great if you have 2+ years experience and like a guest-facing, hospitality setting.
Commercial Kitchen Maintenance Technician
Employer: SanCrest
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary not listed
Install, maintain, and repair ovens, dishwashers, refrigeration, and other commercial kitchen gear. Best for techs with hands-on equipment experience who like varied work across a facility.
HVAC Maintenance Technician
Employer: Lonestar Comfort Services
Location: Based in Castroville, TX (serving San Antonio area)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $22 – $24/hour (based on experience)
Do scheduled maintenance on residential and light commercial HVAC systems, Monday–Friday days. Strong pick if you’re early in your HVAC career and want company vehicle, benefits, and growth into service tech roles.
Maintenance Operations Associate (PT) – The Rock Campus
Employer: Spurs Sports & Entertainment
Location: San Antonio, TX (The Rock Campus)
Type: Part-time (21–29 hrs/week)
Pay not listed
Entry-level maintenance at the Spurs’ new campus: light plumbing/electrical, painting, carpentry, and equipment checks. Great if you want sports/entertainment vibes and can work nights, weekends, and outdoors.
Yard Technician
Employer: Herc Rentals
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18 – $22/hour
Keep the equipment yard clean and organized, stage gear, and help customers. Good fit if you’re active, like heavy equipment, and want a path into driver, mechanic, or sales roles.
Overnight Porter
Employer: Harvard Maintenance
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Full-time, overnight
Pay: $18.25/hour
Clean lobbies, elevators, restrooms, and common areas Thursday–Monday, 9:30 pm – 6:00 am. Great if you prefer nights and want steady janitorial work with benefits.
Porter
Employer: BH Management Services, LLC
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Full-time
Pay: $19/hour
Handle exterior grounds, trash areas, common spaces, and sometimes pool upkeep at an apartment community. Nice option if you like working outside and want a daytime, property-based role.
227 Custodial
Employer: H‑E‑B
Location: San Antonio, TX (MWT facilities)
Type: Full-time
Salary not listed
General custodial work across multiple buildings: sweeping, mopping, restrooms, break rooms, and exterior areas. Good entry role if you have 0+ years experience and want a big, stable Texas employer.
Sanitation Technician III – Night Shift
Employer: Creative Foodworks
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Full-time, nights (8:00 pm – 4:30 am)
Pay: $17 – $20/hour
Deep-clean and sanitize a food production facility, including equipment tear-down and reassembly. Great if you’re okay with wet, cold, or noisy plant environments and want solid benefits.
Environmental Services (EVS) Technician – PRN Evenings
Employer: PAM Health – San Antonio Med Center Rehab
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: PRN / as-needed evenings
Salary not listed
Keep hospital areas clean and sanitary in a healthcare setting. Good if you have some commercial housekeeping experience and want flexible, part-time style hours.
Part-Time Contractor Carpet Technician Assistant
Employer: Heaven's Best Carpet Cleaning
Location: San Antonio, TX 78247
Type: Part-time contractor (30–40 hrs/week expected)
Pay: $15 – $22/hour
Assist with professional carpet cleaning, set up gear, and keep job sites tidy. Night shifts may pay extra; good for someone dependable who doesn’t mind physical work and wants on-the-job training.
Housekeeper / House Cleaner – Weekdays Only
Employer: The Cleaning Authority – San Antonio Missions
Location: San Antonio, TX 78235
Type: Full-time
Pay: $575 – $700/week (plus tips)
Residential cleaning, Monday–Friday days only – no nights or weekends. Great if you want steady hours, weekly pay, and don’t mind being on your feet all day.
Sanitation Technician / Industrial Cleaner – Night Shift
Employer: Creative Foodworks
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Full-time, nights
Pay: $17 – $20/hour
(Already listed above as Sanitation Technician III – included here just as a reminder this is a solid industrial cleaning option with benefits.)
Water Restoration Technician / General Labor
Employer: Roto-Rooter Plumbing and Drain Service
Location: San Antonio, TX metro area
Type: Full-time
Estimated earnings after training: $40,000 – $60,000/year
Use specialized equipment to remove water, tear out damaged materials, and follow restoration protocols. No experience needed, and there’s paid training, strong benefits, and growth in the restoration field.
If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick resume update today could land you a new gig in a few weeks.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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