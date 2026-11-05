🔧 San Antonio Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

San Antonio’s maintenance scene is busy right now – from big arenas to hotels and warehouses, a lot of places need hands-on help to keep things running.

Below are several solid options, from entry-level cleaning to skilled building engineer roles.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.56 – $28.89/hour

Handle HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and general repairs across commercial buildings. Good fit if you have 5+ years experience and want steady work with full benefits and a clear pay range.

Employer: CBRE

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary not listed

Maintain and repair building systems (HVAC, plumbing, fire/life safety) while helping lead and coach others. Great if you’ve got 4–5 years experience and want a role with more responsibility and energy-management focus.

Employer: CBRE

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary not listed

Entry-level path into building maintenance. You’ll shadow engineers, learn repairs, and help with installs and inspections. Ideal if you’re in school or just finished and want to grow into a full technician role.

Employer: Lincoln Property Company

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary not listed

Work on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical systems, respond to tenant calls, and join an on-call rotation. Good step if you have 2–3 years experience and want big-company benefits and training.

Employer: Silver Ventures

Location: San Antonio, TX (Hotel Emma / Pearl area)

Type: Full-time

Pay not listed (hourly role; posting notes $21.00/hour in title)

Keep a high-end hotel property running: building systems, preventive maintenance, and on-call emergencies. Great if you have 2+ years experience and like a guest-facing, hospitality setting.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary not listed

Install, maintain, and repair ovens, dishwashers, refrigeration, and other commercial kitchen gear. Best for techs with hands-on equipment experience who like varied work across a facility.

Employer: Lonestar Comfort Services

Location: Based in Castroville, TX (serving San Antonio area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22 – $24/hour (based on experience)

Do scheduled maintenance on residential and light commercial HVAC systems, Monday–Friday days. Strong pick if you’re early in your HVAC career and want company vehicle, benefits, and growth into service tech roles.

Employer: Spurs Sports & Entertainment

Location: San Antonio, TX (The Rock Campus)

Type: Part-time (21–29 hrs/week)

Pay not listed

Entry-level maintenance at the Spurs’ new campus: light plumbing/electrical, painting, carpentry, and equipment checks. Great if you want sports/entertainment vibes and can work nights, weekends, and outdoors.

Employer: Herc Rentals

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 – $22/hour

Keep the equipment yard clean and organized, stage gear, and help customers. Good fit if you’re active, like heavy equipment, and want a path into driver, mechanic, or sales roles.

Employer: Harvard Maintenance

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time, overnight

Pay: $18.25/hour

Clean lobbies, elevators, restrooms, and common areas Thursday–Monday, 9:30 pm – 6:00 am. Great if you prefer nights and want steady janitorial work with benefits.

Employer: BH Management Services, LLC

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19/hour

Handle exterior grounds, trash areas, common spaces, and sometimes pool upkeep at an apartment community. Nice option if you like working outside and want a daytime, property-based role.

Employer: H‑E‑B

Location: San Antonio, TX (MWT facilities)

Type: Full-time

Salary not listed

General custodial work across multiple buildings: sweeping, mopping, restrooms, break rooms, and exterior areas. Good entry role if you have 0+ years experience and want a big, stable Texas employer.

Employer: Creative Foodworks

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time, nights (8:00 pm – 4:30 am)

Pay: $17 – $20/hour

Deep-clean and sanitize a food production facility, including equipment tear-down and reassembly. Great if you’re okay with wet, cold, or noisy plant environments and want solid benefits.

Employer: PAM Health – San Antonio Med Center Rehab

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: PRN / as-needed evenings

Salary not listed

Keep hospital areas clean and sanitary in a healthcare setting. Good if you have some commercial housekeeping experience and want flexible, part-time style hours.

Employer: Heaven's Best Carpet Cleaning

Location: San Antonio, TX 78247

Type: Part-time contractor (30–40 hrs/week expected)

Pay: $15 – $22/hour

Assist with professional carpet cleaning, set up gear, and keep job sites tidy. Night shifts may pay extra; good for someone dependable who doesn’t mind physical work and wants on-the-job training.

Employer: The Cleaning Authority – San Antonio Missions

Location: San Antonio, TX 78235

Type: Full-time

Pay: $575 – $700/week (plus tips)

Residential cleaning, Monday–Friday days only – no nights or weekends. Great if you want steady hours, weekly pay, and don’t mind being on your feet all day.

Employer: Creative Foodworks

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time, nights

Pay: $17 – $20/hour

(Already listed above as Sanitation Technician III – included here just as a reminder this is a solid industrial cleaning option with benefits.)

Employer: Roto-Rooter Plumbing and Drain Service

Location: San Antonio, TX metro area

Type: Full-time

Estimated earnings after training: $40,000 – $60,000/year

Use specialized equipment to remove water, tear out damaged materials, and follow restoration protocols. No experience needed, and there’s paid training, strong benefits, and growth in the restoration field.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick resume update today could land you a new gig in a few weeks.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.