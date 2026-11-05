💰 San Antonio Accounting & Finance Roles With Multiple Openings

San Antonio’s finance scene is busy right now—great mix of corporate, construction, law, and wealth management roles. If you’re numbers‑savvy, there’s a solid spread here from bookkeeper to partner‑track.

Employer: Jobot (Top 20 national CPA firm)

Jobot (Top 20 national CPA firm) Location: San Antonio, TX

Salary: $120,000 – $300,000 per year

Type: Full-time

High‑level tax role focused on HNWIs and flow‑through entities, with partner track and strong work/life balance. Ideal if you’re a CPA (or EA/JD) with recent public accounting leadership experience and want both complex work and growth.

Employer: CFS (recruiting for a mission‑driven organization)

(recruiting for a mission‑driven organization) Location: In-office, San Antonio, TX

Salary: $85,000 – $115,000

Type: Full-time

Project‑based accounting role with C‑suite visibility and work that impacts both local and global programs. Great fit if you have 4+ years of full‑cycle accounting (ideally construction/project) and like owning job costing, budgets, and reporting.

Employer: Boutique Recruiting (for a proprietary investment firm)

(for a proprietary investment firm) Location: San Antonio, TX

Salary: $150,000 – $175,000/year DOE + commissions & bonuses

Type: Full-time

Advisor role with firm‑funded marketing, seminars, and a proprietary alternative fund that’s the centerpiece of the strategy. Best for experienced advisors (7+ years, Series 65/66) who want high earning potential, equity opportunities, and strong operational support.

Employer: H‑E‑B

Location: San Antonio, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Mid‑senior analyst role supporting digital/tech capital and expense decisions at a major Texas retailer. You’ll handle budgeting, forecasting, and complex analysis for senior leadership—ideal if you have 6–8 years’ experience and like fast‑paced, high‑impact work.

Employer: H‑E‑B

Location: San Antonio, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Senior analyst role focused on HR and workforce planning, building models, scorecards, and advising on strategic people programs. Great if you have 6–8 years in financial analysis and want cross‑functional projects that influence corporate strategy.

Employer: Bentley Sheet Metal and Roofing Co., Inc.

Location: San Antonio, TX (in person)

Salary: $24.00 – $28.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

Hands‑on bookkeeping role in a construction/roofing environment, covering AP/AR, payroll, taxes, reconciliations, and year‑end books. Good match if you like variety, own the details, and are comfortable with tools like QuickBooks and Excel.

Employer: Cetera Financial Group (affiliation with Cetera Investment Services LLC ; role at Regions )

(affiliation with ; role at ) Location: San Antonio, TX (and other markets as available)

(and other markets as available) Salary: Total comp potential $43,888 – $150,000+ (base + commission)

(base + commission) Type: Full-time

Branch‑based advisor role serving bank customers with planning and investment solutions, backed by a large broker‑dealer. Good for licensed advisors (Series 7, 63/65 or 66) who like built‑in traffic, incentive pay, and a full benefits package.

Employer: The Well (recruiting for a growing wealth management firm)

(recruiting for a growing wealth management firm) Location: San Antonio, TX (in-office)

Salary: Competitive base + performance incentives tied to AUM

Type: Full-time

Growth‑focused wealth management role serving high‑net‑worth clients, with strong marketing and operations support. Ideal if you hold Series 7 & 66, enjoy business development, and want to build a sizable book with comprehensive planning.

Employer: Norton Rose Fulbright

Location: San Antonio, Texas Metropolitan Area (hybrid/remote flexibility)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Client payments and revenue posting role at a global law firm, working with SAP, AR questions, trust accounts, and daily cash application. Great if you have 3+ years in a professional setting, strong attention to detail, and want solid benefits and flexibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while interviews are in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.