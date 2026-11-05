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🎨 San Antonio Arts & Media Jobs With Multiple Creative Openings
San Antonio’s creative scene is busy right now—media, events, and design spots are all hiring. If you like working with words, crowds, or visuals, there’s something here for you.
Regional Editor, MySA
- Employer: San Antonio Express-News / MySA
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead coverage for areas beyond San Antonio (like Austin and Fredericksburg) while also writing your own stories. This role is ideal if you love quality journalism, managing reporters, and want health benefits, generous PTO, and emotional wellbeing support.
Quizmaster & Music Bingo Game Show Host
- Employer: Robot Brain Events
- Location: San Antonio, TX (in-person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $50 per day
Be the on-mic host for Music Bingo nights—think game show vibes, getting people laughing, singing, and coming back each week. Great if you’re 21+, love music and crowds, want a flexible schedule, and enjoy being the fun one in the room.
Social Media Marketing Artist / Graphic Designer
- Employer: SP Cafe
- Location: San Antonio, TX (in-person)
- Type: Other / not specified
- Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour
Blend hand-drawn art and digital design to create seasonal, aesthetic social media grids plus menus, posters, and promo graphics. Perfect if you’re strong in illustration, use tools like Procreate/Photoshop/Illustrator, and want a creative role with an employee discount and flexible schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—you might spot details that make it a great fit. Share this with a friend who’s looking for a creative gig in San Antonio.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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