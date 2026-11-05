📋 San Antonio Admin & Clerical – Multiple Full-Time Roles Hiring Now

San Antonio has some solid office and admin openings right now, especially in healthcare and corporate settings. If you like organized work, steady hours, and helping things run smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: University Health

University Health Location: San Antonio, TX (Operating Room)

(Operating Room) Type: Full-time, Evening shift

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Support patient care by handling all the clerical work for a busy hospital unit. Good fit if you have customer service plus 1 year as a Unit Clerk/Secretary (or similar) and want growth opportunities, yearly performance-based raises, and an affordable benefits package.

Employer: JLL

Location: San Antonio, TX (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Run day-to-day mailroom, shipping/receiving, and records while helping with office moves, events, and conference room setups. Great if you’ve worked with FedEx/UPS/USPS/DHL, like staying organized in a fast-paced office, and want 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid parental leave, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: UT Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio)

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Work behind the scenes in healthcare, preparing, scanning, and indexing medical records into electronic systems. Good for detail-focused people with a HS diploma/GED, basic medical terminology, and who want strong benefits, retirement options, generous PTO, and 12 paid holidays.

Employer: UT Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio)

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Higher-level admin role doing complex scheduling, reports, presentations, travel, and office/fiscal support. Great if you’re organized, tech-comfortable, can keep things confidential, and have HS diploma/GED (bachelor’s preferred)—healthcare or higher-ed experience is a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists similar roles or related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.