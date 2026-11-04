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San Antonio
🚌 San Antonio transportation jobs with multiple solid openings
3 days ago
San Antonio’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like driving, fixing, or managing vehicles, there are several solid options right now.
Roadside Assistance Technician
- Employer: Moss Roadside Solutions
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Pay: $800–$1,200 per week (commission)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract
Help stranded drivers with tire changes, jump starts, fuel delivery, and lockouts. Good fit if you’re handy with cars, have your own reliable vehicle, and want flexible hours plus commission pay.
Mechanical Express Specialist
- Employer: U-Haul
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Keep U-Haul trucks and trailers in top shape using company tools and training. Great if you like hands-on mechanic work, want formal training, and like the idea of long-term growth and benefits.
DOT Shuttle Supervisor
- Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Pay: $24.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
Help run day-to-day shuttle operations, support drivers, and keep routes running smoothly. Best for someone with a CDL A or B with Passenger endorsement and some supervisory or DOT shuttle experience.
Local Delivery Route Driver – Home Nights and Weekends
- Employer: Labatt Food Service
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Pay: Not listed (includes $2,500 sign-on bonus + safety bonuses)
- Type: Full-time
Drive new, safety-focused trucks delivering food products, then be home every night and weekends. Requires 1+ year experience and a Texas Class A CDL; comes with strong benefits, bonuses, and stable hours.
Commercial Driver – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Deliver auto parts in company vehicles (no CDL needed) and support the store team. Good for someone 18+ with a valid license, basic auto parts knowledge, and a flexible schedule.
Favor Shopper – Daily Pay and Flexible Hours
- Employer: Favor Delivery (H‑E‑B family)
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Pay: Not listed (keep 100% of tips, Instant Pay available)
- Type: Flexible/independent contractor
Use your own car to deliver food and groceries when you want, where you want. Perfect if you want max flexibility, weekly or daily pay, and like helping neighbors with quick runs.
Fleet Technician (DOT) – Foods
- Employer: PepsiCo
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Pay: $34.55/hour
- Type: Full-time
Maintain and repair PepsiCo delivery trucks so drivers can keep shelves stocked with snacks. Great for experienced techs with a CDL Class B, strong mechanical skills, and comfort working on/under trucks.
Field Service Technician, Night Shift
- Employer: Rivian
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, night shift
Work on electric vehicles in a fast-growing EV company, with mentorship from senior techs. Ideal for early-career techs who want to build EV skills, can work nights, and don’t mind some travel.
Delivery Driver
- Employer: Newton Nurseries
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Pay: $18–$23/hour
- Type: Full-time
Drive box trucks, flatbeds, and trailers delivering plants and landscape materials. Good if you’re comfortable with larger vehicles, can lift 50 lbs, and want benefits like 401(k) match, health, and PTO.
Directional Drilling Operator
- Employer: E‑Z Bel Construction, LLC
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Operate horizontal directional drilling and auger boring equipment for underground utilities. Best for someone with 4+ years HDD/auger experience who’s okay with heavy physical work and wants strong benefits and PTO.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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