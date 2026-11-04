🚌 San Antonio transportation jobs with multiple solid openings

San Antonio’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like driving, fixing, or managing vehicles, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Moss Roadside Solutions

Moss Roadside Solutions Location: San Antonio, TX

Pay: $800–$1,200 per week (commission)

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract

Help stranded drivers with tire changes, jump starts, fuel delivery, and lockouts. Good fit if you’re handy with cars, have your own reliable vehicle, and want flexible hours plus commission pay.

Employer: U-Haul

Location: San Antonio, TX

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Keep U-Haul trucks and trailers in top shape using company tools and training. Great if you like hands-on mechanic work, want formal training, and like the idea of long-term growth and benefits.

Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)

Location: San Antonio, TX

Pay: $24.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Help run day-to-day shuttle operations, support drivers, and keep routes running smoothly. Best for someone with a CDL A or B with Passenger endorsement and some supervisory or DOT shuttle experience.

Employer: Labatt Food Service

Location: San Antonio, TX

Pay: Not listed (includes $2,500 sign-on bonus + safety bonuses)

Not listed (includes + safety bonuses) Type: Full-time

Drive new, safety-focused trucks delivering food products, then be home every night and weekends. Requires 1+ year experience and a Texas Class A CDL; comes with strong benefits, bonuses, and stable hours.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: San Antonio, TX

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Deliver auto parts in company vehicles (no CDL needed) and support the store team. Good for someone 18+ with a valid license, basic auto parts knowledge, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Favor Delivery (H‑E‑B family)

Location: San Antonio, TX

Pay: Not listed (keep 100% of tips , Instant Pay available)

Not listed (keep , Instant Pay available) Type: Flexible/independent contractor

Use your own car to deliver food and groceries when you want, where you want. Perfect if you want max flexibility, weekly or daily pay, and like helping neighbors with quick runs.

Employer: PepsiCo

Location: San Antonio, TX

Pay: $34.55/hour

Type: Full-time

Maintain and repair PepsiCo delivery trucks so drivers can keep shelves stocked with snacks. Great for experienced techs with a CDL Class B, strong mechanical skills, and comfort working on/under trucks.

Employer: Rivian

Location: San Antonio, TX

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, night shift

Work on electric vehicles in a fast-growing EV company, with mentorship from senior techs. Ideal for early-career techs who want to build EV skills, can work nights, and don’t mind some travel.

Employer: Newton Nurseries

Location: San Antonio, TX

Pay: $18–$23/hour

Type: Full-time

Drive box trucks, flatbeds, and trailers delivering plants and landscape materials. Good if you’re comfortable with larger vehicles, can lift 50 lbs, and want benefits like 401(k) match, health, and PTO.

Employer: E‑Z Bel Construction, LLC

Location: San Antonio, TX

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Operate horizontal directional drilling and auger boring equipment for underground utilities. Best for someone with 4+ years HDD/auger experience who’s okay with heavy physical work and wants strong benefits and PTO.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.