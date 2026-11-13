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Edgewood ISD’s outgoing superintendent on how education has changed and why San Antonio school districts should consolidate
By Xochilt Garcia,10 days ago
Prayer brought Eduardo Hernandez to lead Edgewood Independent School District in 2018. Now “prayer is taking me away,” he said. For nearly nine years, Hernandez has served as superintendent of the small Westside school district, longer than he or the school board that originally hired him anticipated. His...