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In the shadow of failed school bonds, city launches 2027 bond process with new tri-chairs
By Shari Biediger,7 days ago
City council discussed an updated list of proposed 2027-2032 bond projects on Thursday. They’ll be under the guidance of three newly appointed bond chairpersons. The proposed $442 million bond is about half the size of the 2022 bond, the result of a tough economy. It comes with a smaller list of public infrastructure and improvement projects — but no tax increase.