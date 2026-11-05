undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
240 workers laid off by San Antonio surveillance company, nonprofit on the same day
By Jasper Kenzo Sundeen,6 days ago
Two San Antonio employers announced they are laying off a combined 240 workers at the end of the year. On Oct. 29, local nonprofit Endeavors sent a letter to the Texas Workforce Commission announcing layoffs for 153 workers whose work had been funded through a contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.