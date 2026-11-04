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Takeaways from a Democratic sweep in Texas
By Andrea Drusch,2 days ago
Democrats exceeded their wildest expectations Tuesday night, flipping every statewide office in a state where they’ve been shut out for more than three decades. Further down the ballot, they also made gains in areas that have been out of reach for even longer — like a Northside Texas House district once represented by Republican House Speaker Joe Straus (R-Alamo Heights).