Dallas-based Bellagreen's first San Antonio restaurant opening next month

Bellagreen's first San Antonio location will debut Nov. 12.

Dallas-based Bellagreen — a fast-casual chain focused on healthy, made-from-scratch food — will make its San Antonio debut next month.The restaurant will begin serving Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 1900 Broadway, Suite #112, near the Pearl, company officials said Monday. The opening will bring the total number of Bellagreen bistros to nine, including six in Houston and two in Dallas.

“The decision to open Bella here was easy," company co-investor Sameer Mumtaz said in an emailed statement. " San Antonio shares our values of family and good, wholesome, quality food. We look forward to getting acquainted with our local community in this vibrant area."

Bellagreen is known for a customizable menu that offers something for a wide variety of diet-conscious diners, whether gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, meat eaters and protein seekers. The chain features rotating seasonal menus along with signature items such as its Brick Chicken, burgers and wraps.



The business also offers seasonal menu promotions and a rewards program that raises money for sustainable causes. For example, it's donated 45,000 seedlings to the Texas Trees Foundation and Trees for Houston, officials said.



"We believe in living a balanced life, and our menu reflects that with delicious and abundant options,” Bellagreen San Antonio General Manager Cristian Garcia said in a statement. “With made-for-you dishes, quick and friendly service and charitable ties, our guests can feel good about their dining choice.”

The Alamo City Bellagreen will be open for lunch and dinner weekdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. It will begin serving at 10 a.m. on weekends.The restaurant seats 102 indoors plus 50 more on its patio. Bellagreen spent $300,000 to finish out the 5,300-square-foot property , state regulatory filings show.