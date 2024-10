North San Antonio Mexican restaurant Las Chiladas not renewing lease

Las Chiladas has been in business since 1997.

A 27-year-old North Central San Antonio Mexican restaurant appears destined for closure — or at least new ownership.Las Chiladas Tamales won't renew its lease at the end of the year, owner Patrick Flores said Sunday in a Facebook post . While Flores didn't go into detail about his decision not renew, he said a "different type of business is knocking at my door.""It is true dear friends, we are at the tail end of Operations! Our Lease is up at the END OF THIS YEAR, and I will NOT Renew. It's been a good 21 year run for me (Sept 1, 2003) 27 years Total for LC," Flores wrote.Flores took over ownership of Las Chiladas, located at 2387 NW Military Highway, more than 20 years ago.Despite the pending lapse of its lease, Las Chiladas could remain open, Flores noted. Others have expressed interested in buying the business, and Flores said he's talks with two such parties.Flores said he'll provide updates as the situation develops.