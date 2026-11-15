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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in San Anselmo Today
San Anselmo neighbors are giving away some handy free items, from furniture to pet supplies. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick look.
Bed Frame, Mattress, Glass Jars, Kitchen Items & Bookcases
What: Full-size bed frame and mattress, plus glass jars, kitchen items, and bookcases.
Details:
- Bed is full size
- Extra glass jars and kitchen stuff included
- Also offering bookcases
- Marked as available now, before the rain returns
Location: 843 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, San Anselmo, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Imagitarium Superworms 50 CT x2
What: Two containers of Imagitarium Superworms, 50 count each (total of 100 worms). Great as food for insectivores.
Details:
- Brand: Imagitarium
- 50-count containers, 2 total
- For pets that eat insects (reptiles, certain birds, etc.)
Location: Greenfield–Red Hill Business District, San Anselmo, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
White Desk with Damage
What: White desk with three drawers and visible damage on the surface.
Details:
- Color: white
- Three drawers for storage
- Surface has visible damage (cosmetic wear; good to know if you’re picky about looks)
Location: San Anselmo, CA (general area)
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Stationary Bike
What: Lightweight stationary bike for indoor exercise.
Details:
- Described as light weight
- Good for at-home workouts
Location: Madrone neighborhood, San Anselmo, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in San Anselmo tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.