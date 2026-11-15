San Anselmo neighbors are giving away some handy free items, from furniture to pet supplies. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick look.

What: Full-size bed frame and mattress, plus glass jars, kitchen items, and bookcases.

Details:

Bed is full size

Extra glass jars and kitchen stuff included

and included Also offering bookcases

Marked as available now, before the rain returns

Location: 843 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, San Anselmo, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

What: Two containers of Imagitarium Superworms, 50 count each (total of 100 worms). Great as food for insectivores.

Details:

Brand: Imagitarium

50-count containers , 2 total

, For pets that eat insects (reptiles, certain birds, etc.)

Location: Greenfield–Red Hill Business District, San Anselmo, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

What: White desk with three drawers and visible damage on the surface.

Details:

Color: white

Three drawers for storage

for storage Surface has visible damage (cosmetic wear; good to know if you’re picky about looks)

Location: San Anselmo, CA (general area)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

What: Lightweight stationary bike for indoor exercise.

Details:

Described as light weight

Good for at-home workouts

Location: Madrone neighborhood, San Anselmo, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in San Anselmo tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.