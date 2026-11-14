📅 Kids’ Crafternoon: Beaded Corn on Nov 18

Bring the kids for a fun fall craft at Crafternoon: Beaded Corn on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 3:00 PM.

Kids ages 4 and up and their caregivers are invited to come create their own beaded corn together. Crafternoons are a chance for children and adults to sit down, make something by hand, and enjoy some creative time.

The event takes place at 110 Tunstead Avenue, San Anselmo, CA 94960.

Please sign up online ahead of time to join the program.