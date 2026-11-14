San Angelo has a nice mix of retail and customer service jobs right now, from entry-level store crew to lead roles with strong benefits.

Here are several solid options hiring in San Angelo, TX and nearby Goodfellow AFB:

Employer: Spencer's / Spirit Halloween

Spencer's / Spirit Halloween Location: San Angelo, TX

Type: Full-time (up to 38 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.75 – $17.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Lead the store with a focus on guest service, sales, and merchandising. Comes with a long list of perks: paid sick/vacation/holidays, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, 30% merch discount, contests, and scholarship opportunities. Prior retail or management experience required; must be comfortable on your feet and lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: First National Bank Texas

Location: Goodfellow AFB, TX (San Angelo area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Mix of customer service and sales in a busy bank branch. You’ll handle cash, open new accounts, process wires and money orders, and recommend banking products. Great if you like a fast-paced environment and talking with a diverse customer base, including many Spanish-speaking customers.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: San Angelo, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Range not listed

Range not listed Why it’s worth a look: Entry-level role with flexible schedules and a strong promote-from-within culture. You’ll run the register, stock, clean, and possibly help with food prep. Benefits can include 401(k), PTO, tuition help (including GED), adoption assistance, and incentive programs (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #601

Location: 5501 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76904

Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $14 – $27/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible and performance incentives Why it’s worth a look: Focus on customer service and creative merchandising in the Health & Beauty area. Walmart offers a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off) plus Live Better U, which can cover 100% of tuition, books, and fees for approved education programs.

Employer: PepsiCo / Frito-Lay (via VetJobs)

Location: San Angelo, TX

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $21.40/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Great fit for veterans and military-affiliated job seekers. You’ll drive your own vehicle (with mileage reimbursement) to local stores, stock and straighten Frito-Lay products, and work closely with route sales reps. Expect early starts (around 4 a.m.) and a very active, on-your-feet job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.