San Angelo has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. Here are a few pups at San Angelo Animal Shelter who are ready to meet you.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: San Angelo Animal Shelter

Phone: (325) 657-4225

Tiffany is a medium-sized young girl with a soft tan coat. She’s a great choice if you’re looking for a younger dog who can grow and learn with your family.

👉 Meet Tiffany and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: San Angelo Animal Shelter

Phone: (325) 657-4225

Pearl is a beautiful young pittie mix with a bright white coat. If you love smart, strong, loyal dogs, Pearl could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Pearl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Shelter: San Angelo Animal Shelter

Phone: (325) 657-4225

Bighead DIRG is a handsome adult pittie mix with a striking gray-and-white coat. Adult dogs like him often settle in quickly and are ready to be your steady companion.

👉 Meet Bighead DIRG and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near San Angelo, TX, please consider visiting San Angelo Animal Shelter to meet these dogs in person, or call (325) 657-4225 to ask about them by name.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.