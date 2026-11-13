San Angelo retail is busy right now—big chains are hiring for people who like fast-paced, people-focused work. If you enjoy helping customers and keeping a store running smooth, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: San Angelo, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole store operation at a major off-price retailer. You’ll manage the team, drive sales and profit, handle scheduling and payroll, and keep the store easy and fun to shop.

Employer: H‑E‑B

Location: San Angelo, TX (San Angelo 01 – Sherwood Way/Ave N)

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Salary: Not listed

Run the overnight stocking team so shelves are full and the store looks great by morning. Good fit if you like night shifts, staying active, and leading a small crew while learning different store departments.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1249

Location: 610 W 29th St, San Angelo, TX 76903

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14 – $27 per hour + possible hourly premiums and performance incentives

Help customers have a smooth visit by keeping carts clean and ready, and moving them safely from the lot into the store. This role keeps you outdoors and on your feet, with access to Walmart’s health, financial, and education benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.