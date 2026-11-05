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San Angelo
⚠️ Veterans Day City office closures & free local events
7 days ago
⚠️ Veterans Day closures & events in San Angelo
City of San Angelo offices will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day and will reopen Thursday, Nov. 12.
What’s closed on Nov. 11:
- Animal Shelter (emergencies: 325-657-4315)
- Municipal Court
- Planning & Development Services
- Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers
- Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers
- Water billing office
- WIC offices
What’s still open/operating:
- Garbage collection and landfill – normal schedule
- Fort Concho (including Barracks 1 Visitor Center) open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Tuesday for self-guided tours; veterans and their families get free admission.
Veterans Day Ceremony
- When: 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11
- Where: Veterans Section at Fairmount Cemetery, 1120 W. Avenue N
- Cost: Free and open to the public.
More Info: City offices closed Veterans Day • San Angelo, TX
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