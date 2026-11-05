⚠️ Veterans Day City office closures & free local events

⚠️ Veterans Day closures & events in San Angelo City of San Angelo offices will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day and will reopen Thursday, Nov. 12. What’s closed on Nov. 11: Animal Shelter ( emergencies: 325-657-4315 )

( ) Municipal Court

Planning & Development Services

Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers

and recreation centers Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers

and senior centers Water billing office

office WIC offices What’s still open/operating: Garbage collection and landfill – normal schedule

and – normal schedule Fort Concho (including Barracks 1 Visitor Center) open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Tuesday for self-guided tours; veterans and their families get free admission. Veterans Day Ceremony When: 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11

Where: Veterans Section at Fairmount Cemetery, 1120 W. Avenue N

Veterans Section at Cost: Free and open to the public.

More Info: City offices closed Veterans Day • San Angelo, TX