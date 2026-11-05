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San Angelo

⚠️ Veterans Day City office closures & free local events

7 days ago
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⚠️ Veterans Day closures & events in San Angelo

City of San Angelo offices will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day and will reopen Thursday, Nov. 12.

What’s closed on Nov. 11:

  • Animal Shelter (emergencies: 325-657-4315)
  • Municipal Court
  • Planning & Development Services
  • Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers
  • Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers
  • Water billing office
  • WIC offices

What’s still open/operating:

  • Garbage collection and landfill – normal schedule
  • Fort Concho (including Barracks 1 Visitor Center) open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Tuesday for self-guided tours; veterans and their families get free admission.

Veterans Day Ceremony

  • When: 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11
  • Where: Veterans Section at Fairmount Cemetery, 1120 W. Avenue N
  • Cost: Free and open to the public.

More Info: City offices closed Veterans Day • San Angelo, TX

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