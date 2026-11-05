🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in San Angelo, TX

San Angelo has some solid front-line retail roles open right now, from entry-level to supervisor. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with one role paying over $20/hr.

Employer: H‑E‑B

H‑E‑B Location: San Angelo, TX (Sherwood Way/Houston Harte)

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Pick and load online grocery orders, bring them out to customers’ cars, and keep the eStore area clean and organized. Good fit if you like staying active, working with customers, and don’t mind lifting and working in hot/cold weather.

Employer: Batteries Plus

Location: San Angelo, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-of-store role helping customers find the right batteries and tech solutions, running the register, and stocking shelves. You’ll also learn hands-on tasks like battery testing and installs—nice if you enjoy simple tech and steady customer interaction.

Employer: Batteries Plus

Location: San Angelo, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Step-up leadership role where you help run the store, lead the team, and handle more advanced services like phone and tablet repairs and key fob programming. Good move if you’ve got at least a year of retail experience and want management experience plus technical skills.

Employer: Kohl’s

Location: San Angelo, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starts at $20.75/hour

Lead the front-end team, coach associates on checkout and customer service, and handle cash office tasks and key holder duties. Strong option if you’ve supervised people before and want a higher-paying retail role with clear leadership responsibilities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists shifts, benefits, and growth paths that can help you decide.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.