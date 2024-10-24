Open in App
    Transformer Fire at Posey Power Substation Wednesday Evening

    By nick,

    1 days ago

    LUBBOCK, TX – The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Woodrow and Slaton Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a transformer fire at the Posey Power Substation on Wednesday evening, October 23. The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the 5400 block of East FM 1585. Upon receiving the emergency call, deputies quickly arrived to manage the situation. FM 1585 was blocked off at CR 2900 to ensure public safety, and authorities urged residents to avoid the area while the fire was being extinguished.

