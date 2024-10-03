Open in App
    Alleged Murderer Released on Bond from Tom Green County Jail

    By jamesb,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ni2u_0vt2LQhh00

    SAN ANGELO, TX— The alleged murderer involved in the South David Street homicide has been released from the Tom Green County Jail.

    Donkey Man
    21h ago
    San Angelo judges and police support criminals and this shows it.
    Johnna Mcclain
    1d ago
    Wow!!
