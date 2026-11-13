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Sampson County
Sampson County Health Dept hiring for multiple roles
7 days ago
Sampson County Health Department is hiring for several jobs, including Advanced Practice Provider, Foreign Language Interpreters, and Public Health Nurses in Sampson County. View current openings and submit an application online: https://sampsoncountync.applicantpro.com/jobs/.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Sampson County Health Department
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.