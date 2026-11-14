🚧 New all-way stop signs coming to two Sampson County intersections

The N.C. Department of Transportation is changing two intersections in Sampson County to all-way stops next week to improve safety.

• Nov. 18 – Crews will add stop signs, flashers, and pavement markings on U.S. 421 at N.C. 903 (Magnolia-Lisbon Road) near Delway.

• Nov. 19 – Crews will add stop signs and pavement markings on Church Road/McLamb Road at Rosin Hill and Warren Mill roads near Newton Grove.

An all-way stop means every direction must stop before moving through the intersection. This is a proven, cost-effective way to cut down on serious crashes.

If you drive in these areas, slow down, watch for workers and new signs, and be ready to stop on and after Nov. 18–19. Work is weather-dependent, so dates could shift if conditions change.