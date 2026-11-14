There are some handy free items around Sammamish and nearby neighborhoods right now. If you need baby gear, furniture, or sports equipment, take a look below.

Item: High chair with plaid design and adjustable tray

Condition: Not stated, but has an adjustable tray and folds for storage

Location: Heritage Hills, Sammamish, WA (Sammamish Plateau)

Source: nextdoor.com

This free high chair has a plaid seat design and an adjustable tray, so you can move it closer or farther from your child. It folds up for easy storage, which is great if you’re short on space or only need it when grandkids visit. The poster asks that you call or text 425-890-9577 if you’re interested, since they don’t check email often.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Adjustable portable basketball hoop with backboard

Includes: Backboard, rim, net, pole, and weighted base

Condition: Not stated; described as a full freestanding setup

Location: Redmond-Fall City Rd NE, Carnation, WA (short drive from Sammamish)

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a freestanding hoop with everything you need: backboard, rim, net, pole, and a weighted base so it can stand on its own. The height is adjustable, making it good for kids, teens, or adults. Perfect for a driveway or cul-de-sac game without needing to mount anything.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Ethan Allen desk

Condition: Not stated

Location: Beaver Lake Park / The Woods, Sammamish, WA

Source: nextdoor.com

Classic Ethan Allen desk available at no cost. The poster says they will help you load it, which is especially helpful if it’s heavy or you’re coming alone. Great for a home office, student workspace, or craft area.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Sammamish tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.