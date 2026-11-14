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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Sammamish and Nearby
There are some handy free items around Sammamish and nearby neighborhoods right now. If you need baby gear, furniture, or sports equipment, take a look below.
High Chair
Item: High chair with plaid design and adjustable tray
Condition: Not stated, but has an adjustable tray and folds for storage
Location: Heritage Hills, Sammamish, WA (Sammamish Plateau)
Source: nextdoor.com
This free high chair has a plaid seat design and an adjustable tray, so you can move it closer or farther from your child. It folds up for easy storage, which is great if you’re short on space or only need it when grandkids visit. The poster asks that you call or text 425-890-9577 if you’re interested, since they don’t check email often.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Portable Basketball Hoop
Item: Adjustable portable basketball hoop with backboard
Includes: Backboard, rim, net, pole, and weighted base
Condition: Not stated; described as a full freestanding setup
Location: Redmond-Fall City Rd NE, Carnation, WA (short drive from Sammamish)
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a freestanding hoop with everything you need: backboard, rim, net, pole, and a weighted base so it can stand on its own. The height is adjustable, making it good for kids, teens, or adults. Perfect for a driveway or cul-de-sac game without needing to mount anything.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE Ethan Allen Desk
Item: Ethan Allen desk
Condition: Not stated
Location: Beaver Lake Park / The Woods, Sammamish, WA
Source: nextdoor.com
Classic Ethan Allen desk available at no cost. The poster says they will help you load it, which is especially helpful if it’s heavy or you’re coming alone. Great for a home office, student workspace, or craft area.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Sammamish tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.