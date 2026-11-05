🏥 Sammamish Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Local Openings

Sammamish has a nice mix of clinic, dental, and home-care roles right now. Good options here if you like patient-facing work and steady hours.

Employer: Jason Widner Family Dentistry

Jason Widner Family Dentistry Location: Sammamish, WA

Type: Full-time (Thurs & Fri, 7am–2pm , may grow to full-time week)

(Thurs & Fri, , may grow to full-time week) Pay: $20–$32/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Busy, family-focused office with 4-handed dentistry, sterilization, and assisted hygiene. They offer PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with match, medical, and in-house dental benefits; 1 year of dental assisting experience preferred.

Employer: Jason Widner Family Dentistry

Jason Widner Family Dentistry Location: Sammamish, WA

Type: Part-time (Thursdays, 7am–2pm , ~8 hrs/week)

(Thursdays, , ~8 hrs/week) Pay: $65–$125/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Join a long-term, stable hygiene team in a friendly, team-oriented office. Includes 401(k), dental, health insurance, and PTO for a one-day-a-week schedule.

Employer: MultiCare Health System – Indigo Urgent Care

Location: Sammamish, WA

Type: Full-time (0.9 FTE) , 3x12 hr day shifts (8am–8pm)

, Pay: $24.83–$35.71/hour base, plus $2.50/hr Indigo premium , $1.75/hr X-ray premium , $1.25/hr weekend differential , and monthly incentives up to $300

base, plus , , , and monthly incentives up to Why it’s worth a look: Modern urgent care setting with team-based care, no patient panels, and strong benefits, PTO, retirement plans, and tuition reimbursement. Requires WA MA-C (or interim) and BLS.

Employer: Caring Savvy Home Care

Location: Sammamish, WA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Sun, 8:00am–2:00pm (check listing for exact days)

(check listing for exact days) Pay: $23–$25/hour

Why it’s worth a look: In-home role focused on helping clients with daily needs in a steady daytime block. Great if you’re compassionate, reliable, and patient-focused; prior caregiving experience is a plus.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full details, and send your resume while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.