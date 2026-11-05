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Sammamish
🏥 Sammamish Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Local Openings
6 days ago
Sammamish has a nice mix of clinic, dental, and home-care roles right now. Good options here if you like patient-facing work and steady hours.
Dental Assistant
- Employer: Jason Widner Family Dentistry
- Location: Sammamish, WA
- Type: Full-time (Thurs & Fri, 7am–2pm, may grow to full-time week)
- Pay: $20–$32/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Busy, family-focused office with 4-handed dentistry, sterilization, and assisted hygiene. They offer PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with match, medical, and in-house dental benefits; 1 year of dental assisting experience preferred.
Registered Dental Hygienist
- Employer: Jason Widner Family Dentistry
- Location: Sammamish, WA
- Type: Part-time (Thursdays, 7am–2pm, ~8 hrs/week)
- Pay: $65–$125/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Join a long-term, stable hygiene team in a friendly, team-oriented office. Includes 401(k), dental, health insurance, and PTO for a one-day-a-week schedule.
Clinical Concierge Medical Assistant (MA-C) – Urgent Care
- Employer: MultiCare Health System – Indigo Urgent Care
- Location: Sammamish, WA
- Type: Full-time (0.9 FTE), 3x12 hr day shifts (8am–8pm)
- Pay: $24.83–$35.71/hour base, plus $2.50/hr Indigo premium, $1.75/hr X-ray premium, $1.25/hr weekend differential, and monthly incentives up to $300
- Why it’s worth a look: Modern urgent care setting with team-based care, no patient panels, and strong benefits, PTO, retirement plans, and tuition reimbursement. Requires WA MA-C (or interim) and BLS.
Caregiver – Home Care
- Employer: Caring Savvy Home Care
- Location: Sammamish, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Sun, 8:00am–2:00pm (check listing for exact days)
- Pay: $23–$25/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: In-home role focused on helping clients with daily needs in a steady daytime block. Great if you’re compassionate, reliable, and patient-focused; prior caregiving experience is a plus.
If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full details, and send your resume while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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