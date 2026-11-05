🏥 Saluda SC Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring in Saluda, SC is steady right now, with options both in retail pharmacy and a local clinic. If you like patient contact and organized work, these are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Saluda, SC (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Salary: $16.00 – $24.00/hour

Type: Part-time (~20 hours/week)

Application window closes: 01/04/2027

This role is all about helping fill prescriptions safely, supporting the pharmacist, and giving friendly service at the counter, drive-thru, and phone. Includes paid training, potential vaccine support duties (where allowed), and access to dental, vision, wellness resources, employee discounts, and other benefits for eligible part-time staff.

Employer: Emmanuel Family Clinic Saluda

Location: Saluda, SC (in-person)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Likely full-time/office-based (listed as “Other”)

This is a blended front-office and clinical support role: managing patient flow, updating EMR/EHR, handling medical records and billing, and helping keep the clinic running smoothly. Good fit if you know medical terminology, HIPAA, and basic office software and want both patient contact and leadership responsibilities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or nearby locations hiring too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.