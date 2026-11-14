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📅 Sippin’ Sunday with Miller Reeves at The Saluda Inn
2 days ago
📅 Live music Sunday at The Saluda Inn
Enjoy Sippin’ Sunday with Miller Reeves at The Saluda Inn Wine Cellar.
- Date: November 15, 2026
- Event time: 4:00–7:00 PM
- Live music: 4:30–6:30 PM
- Location: The Saluda Inn, Wine Cellar
- Tickets: $15 per person
- Info & tickets: Call 828-388-9027
It’s a relaxed Sunday evening with live music and drinks in the wine cellar, a nice option for a low-key night out close to home.
More Info: Sippin’ Sunday feat. Miller Reeves → Discover Salu...
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