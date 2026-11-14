📅 Live music Sunday at The Saluda Inn Enjoy Sippin’ Sunday with Miller Reeves at The Saluda Inn Wine Cellar. Date: November 15, 2026

Event time: 4:00–7:00 PM

Live music: 4:30–6:30 PM

Location: The Saluda Inn , Wine Cellar

, Wine Cellar Tickets: $15 per person

Info & tickets: Call 828-388-9027 It’s a relaxed Sunday evening with live music and drinks in the wine cellar, a nice option for a low-key night out close to home.

More Info: Sippin’ Sunday feat. Miller Reeves → Discover Salu...