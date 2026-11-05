🛒 Saltillo, MS Retail Jobs With Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Saltillo has a few solid front-line jobs open right now, from wireless sales to country-store retail. Good options if you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Blue Link Wireless (Authorized Retailer of AT&T )

Blue Link Wireless (Authorized Retailer of ) Location: Saltillo, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14–$25/hour base + uncapped commission (paid 3-week training)

Help customers pick the right phones and plans, with real sales conversations instead of just running a register. Great fit if you’re goal-driven, comfortable with tech, and like the idea that your effort = your earnings.

Also listed here: Indeed posting of the same role

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Saltillo, MS

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive weekly pay (same-day pay access; exact rate not listed)

Work in the Cracker Barrel country store helping guests find gifts, snacks, and home items. No retail experience needed, and there are benefits even for part-time, plus discounts on food and retail and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.