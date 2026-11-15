Salt Lake City has some solid education and training roles right now, from K–12 support to corporate and university learning teams. Here are a few worth a closer look.

Employer: XPO

XPO Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as a competitive compensation package)

You’ll lead in‑person and virtual training for fleet maintenance techs, build training materials, and run events for a major transportation company. Good fit if you know heavy‑duty trucks/diesel systems, have adult learning experience, and want strong benefits from day one (health, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, education assistance).

Employer: University of Utah Financial Services

Location: Campus – Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, hybrid (3 days on-site)

Salary: $70,000 – $75,000 DOE

Lead a small multimedia training team creating videos, graphics, microlearning, and interactive courses for university staff. Great if you have L&D leadership experience, know tools like Articulate and Adobe Creative Cloud, and want solid university benefits plus a stable Monday–Friday schedule.

Employer: Salt Lake City School District

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (K–12 schools)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support teachers in general education classrooms by helping students stay on task, running small groups, and handling basic clerical work. You’ll need a high school diploma plus ESSA “Highly Qualified” status (college credits, degree, or approved assessment), and must pass a background check and get CPR/First Aid soon after hire.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.