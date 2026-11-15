undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚚 Salt Lake City supply chain jobs with multiple openings
Salt Lake City’s logistics scene is busy right now—lots of warehouse, procurement, and supply chain roles at every level. Here are several solid options, from entry-level to management.
Procurement Analyst I
Employer: Thatcher Company LLC
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
This role supports purchasing and supplier research for a chemical manufacturer, digging into cost data and helping find savings. Good fit if you like Excel, data analysis, and cross-team work, and want strong benefits and profit sharing.
Distribution Center Will Call Orders Associate
Employer: NAPA Auto Parts
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
You’ll pull will-call and special orders in a busy auto parts warehouse, check accuracy, and help keep the area clean and organized. Great for someone who can be on their feet, lift up to 60 lbs, and likes a fast-paced, hands-on job.
Supply Chain Manager
Employer: Blue Chip Group
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead purchasing, inventory planning, and supplier management for the Beverage Division. Ideal for someone with 5+ years of supply chain experience (preferably in food/beverage manufacturing) who wants to own strategy, KPIs, and a small team.
MHE2 – General Forklift–LTO
Employer: ID Logistics US
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00am–4:30pm
Salary: $20.50/hour
Operate a reach forklift to put away, pick, and move product in a distribution center. Good match if you have 2+ years reach forklift experience, can lift 50+ lbs, and want steady weekday hours plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and PTO.
Material Coordinator – Salt Lake City, UT
Employer: Turner Industries
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time (non-exempt)
Salary: Not listed
Industrial warehouse role handling receiving, storing, and staging materials and tools, with a focus on SAP Materials Management. Best for someone with 2–5 years industrial warehouse experience and forklift skills who wants long-term benefits and 401(k).
Distribution Center Associate – National Coatings & Supplies
Employer: National Coatings & Supplies | Single Source, Inc. (NCS | SSI)
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Internship / entry-level full-time hours
Salary: $20.35/hour + up to $1,600 retention bonus (year 1)
Pick, stock, and count inventory using handheld scanners in a paint and coatings distribution center, Mon–Fri 7:30am–4:30pm. Great starter role if you have a HS diploma, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want day-one medical, dental, vision and 401(k).
Distribution Center Associate
Employer: Cotopaxi
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Help pick, pack, ship, and process returns for an outdoor gear brand with a mission-driven culture. Good if you like active work (lifting up to 50 lbs), want strong benefits, 401(k) match, generous discounts, and a chance at a pay bump after 90 days.
Warehouse Operator – Clerk
Employer: DSV – Global Transport and Logistics
Location: Salt Lake City, UT (5420 W John Cannon Dr)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $23.00–$25.20/hour
Office/warehouse hybrid role focused on customer orders, data entry, and shipping/receiving paperwork. Nice fit if you have basic computer skills, like detail-oriented clerical work, and want a global logistics company with structured benefits.
Strategic Relationship Mgr., 1
Employer: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Mid-level procurement role managing supplier relationships and contracts for Church operations. Requires a bachelor’s degree + ~4 years supply chain/procurement experience and current Church membership with a temple recommend.
Logistics Specialist
Employer: Pacific Power (PacifiCorp)
Location: Salt Lake City, UT (onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $28.71–$39.25/hour (progression from $28.71 with training)
Order, receive, store, and transport materials for the power delivery team, including operating forklifts and industrial vehicles and handling hazardous materials records. Great for someone with 2+ years related experience and a Class A CDL who wants strong union benefits.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.