Salt Lake City’s logistics scene is busy right now—lots of warehouse, procurement, and supply chain roles at every level. Here are several solid options, from entry-level to management.

Employer: Thatcher Company LLC

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports purchasing and supplier research for a chemical manufacturer, digging into cost data and helping find savings. Good fit if you like Excel, data analysis, and cross-team work, and want strong benefits and profit sharing.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll pull will-call and special orders in a busy auto parts warehouse, check accuracy, and help keep the area clean and organized. Great for someone who can be on their feet, lift up to 60 lbs, and likes a fast-paced, hands-on job.

Employer: Blue Chip Group

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead purchasing, inventory planning, and supplier management for the Beverage Division. Ideal for someone with 5+ years of supply chain experience (preferably in food/beverage manufacturing) who wants to own strategy, KPIs, and a small team.

Employer: ID Logistics US

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00am–4:30pm

Salary: $20.50/hour

Operate a reach forklift to put away, pick, and move product in a distribution center. Good match if you have 2+ years reach forklift experience, can lift 50+ lbs, and want steady weekday hours plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and PTO.

Employer: Turner Industries

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time (non-exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Industrial warehouse role handling receiving, storing, and staging materials and tools, with a focus on SAP Materials Management. Best for someone with 2–5 years industrial warehouse experience and forklift skills who wants long-term benefits and 401(k).

Employer: National Coatings & Supplies | Single Source, Inc. (NCS | SSI)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Internship / entry-level full-time hours

Salary: $20.35/hour + up to $1,600 retention bonus (year 1)

Pick, stock, and count inventory using handheld scanners in a paint and coatings distribution center, Mon–Fri 7:30am–4:30pm. Great starter role if you have a HS diploma, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want day-one medical, dental, vision and 401(k).

Employer: Cotopaxi

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help pick, pack, ship, and process returns for an outdoor gear brand with a mission-driven culture. Good if you like active work (lifting up to 50 lbs), want strong benefits, 401(k) match, generous discounts, and a chance at a pay bump after 90 days.

Employer: DSV – Global Transport and Logistics

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (5420 W John Cannon Dr)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $23.00–$25.20/hour

Office/warehouse hybrid role focused on customer orders, data entry, and shipping/receiving paperwork. Nice fit if you have basic computer skills, like detail-oriented clerical work, and want a global logistics company with structured benefits.

Employer: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level procurement role managing supplier relationships and contracts for Church operations. Requires a bachelor’s degree + ~4 years supply chain/procurement experience and current Church membership with a temple recommend.

Employer: Pacific Power (PacifiCorp)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $28.71–$39.25/hour (progression from $28.71 with training)

Order, receive, store, and transport materials for the power delivery team, including operating forklifts and industrial vehicles and handling hazardous materials records. Great for someone with 2+ years related experience and a Class A CDL who wants strong union benefits.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.