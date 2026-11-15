Salt Lake City neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from home office supplies to holiday decor.

Item: Limpieza de casa, apartamentos, oficina

Description: Offer for house, apartment, and office cleaning services. Listed in Spanish as “Limpieza de casa, apartamentos, Oficina.”

Location: Fairpark, Salt Lake City, UT

Source: Nextdoor (Services / Other)

If you need help getting your place cleaned up, this could be a helpful local option to check out and ask about details and cost.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: HP printer ink cartridges

Description: About $180 worth of new ink cartridges. They were installed the day before the printer died. Includes HP 951 and HP 950XL cartridges. All are free to whoever can use them.

Location: St. Marys, Salt Lake City, UT

Condition: Described as new ink, recently installed before printer stopped working.

Source: Nextdoor

Great if you have an HP printer that uses 950XL/951 ink and want to save some money.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Tall artificial Christmas tree with sturdy metal stand

Description: A tall artificial tree that comes with a metal stand. It’s bound up in string, so it may look a bit funky right now, and it’s extremely dusty from hanging in a garage. The poster says it’s a nice tree with little pinecones and other decorations already attached.

Location: East Liberty Park / Liberty Park area, Salt Lake City, UT

Condition: Needs a good cleaning and fluffing, but has built‑in decorative touches.

Source: Nextdoor

Perfect if you want a holiday tree and don’t mind doing some dusting and setup.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Salt Lake City tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.