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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Salt Lake City Today
Salt Lake City neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from home office supplies to holiday decor.
Limpieza de casa / House Cleaning Offer
Item: Limpieza de casa, apartamentos, oficina
Description: Offer for house, apartment, and office cleaning services. Listed in Spanish as “Limpieza de casa, apartamentos, Oficina.”
Location: Fairpark, Salt Lake City, UT
Source: Nextdoor (Services / Other)
If you need help getting your place cleaned up, this could be a helpful local option to check out and ask about details and cost.
HP Printer Ink (950XL & 951 Cartridges)
Item: HP printer ink cartridges
Description: About $180 worth of new ink cartridges. They were installed the day before the printer died. Includes HP 951 and HP 950XL cartridges. All are free to whoever can use them.
Location: St. Marys, Salt Lake City, UT
Condition: Described as new ink, recently installed before printer stopped working.
Source: Nextdoor
Great if you have an HP printer that uses 950XL/951 ink and want to save some money.
Artificial Christmas Tree with Stand
Item: Tall artificial Christmas tree with sturdy metal stand
Description: A tall artificial tree that comes with a metal stand. It’s bound up in string, so it may look a bit funky right now, and it’s extremely dusty from hanging in a garage. The poster says it’s a nice tree with little pinecones and other decorations already attached.
Location: East Liberty Park / Liberty Park area, Salt Lake City, UT
Condition: Needs a good cleaning and fluffing, but has built‑in decorative touches.
Source: Nextdoor
Perfect if you want a holiday tree and don’t mind doing some dusting and setup.
Free items in Salt Lake City tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.