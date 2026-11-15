Salt Lake City is busy with industrial projects right now, and welders are in demand. These roles are full-time, travel-based, and come with strong benefits.

Employer: Great Basin Industrial

Great Basin Industrial Location: Salt Lake City, UT (travel in Utah & Wyoming )

(travel in ) Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $28–$36/hour DOE + $800/week per diem for 50-hour week

Traveling tank welding role on industrial projects. You’ll work FCAW (1G–4G), move with the same crew from job to job, and get steady hours when projects are running.

Perks & benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO from day one, company-paid life insurance, short- & long-term disability, 401(k) with company match, HSA, per diem for out-of-town work, EAP, bonus programs, and loyalty perks like paid anniversary trips.

Employer: Great Basin Industrial

Great Basin Industrial Location: Salt Lake City, UT (travel in Utah & Wyoming )

(travel in ) Type: Full-time, hourly

Perks: $800/week per diem for 50-hour week (pay rate not listed)

Flexible welder role where you travel with a crew to different sites. Good fit if you like variety in projects and don’t mind being on the road.

Perks & benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, show-up pay, company-paid life insurance, short- & long-term disability, 401(k) after 1 year, HSA, per diem for qualifying out-of-town work, EAP, bonus programs, and milestone anniversary rewards.

Employer: Great Basin Industrial

Great Basin Industrial Location: Salt Lake City, UT (travel in Utah & Wyoming )

(travel in ) Type: Full-time, hourly

Perks: $800/week per diem for 50-hour week (pay rate not listed)

General welder opening with similar travel setup and benefits. You’ll join a crew and stay with them from job to job, which can mean more consistent work.

Perks & benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, show-up pay, company-paid life insurance, short- & long-term disability, 401(k) after 1 year, HSA, per diem for qualifying out-of-town work, EAP, bonus programs, and long-term loyalty perks.

If you’re a welder who likes travel, overtime, and solid benefits, these are worth a quick look and fast application.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.