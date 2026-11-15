Salt Lake City’s food scene is busy right now—coffee shops, fine dining, and seasonal gigs are all hiring. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers

Smith's Food & Drug Centers Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help make drinks, keep the coffee bar clean, and take care of customers in a busy grocery store Starbucks. Good fit if you have strong customer service skills and like a fast-paced, team setting.

Employer: SLC Bus Tours

SLC Bus Tours Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Type: Seasonal, Part-time

Salary: $14.00/hour, about 10–25 hours/week

Greet guests, help them board Utah’s only double-decker bus, and guide them during a 75–90 minute Christmas lights tour. Great side job if you want evening work, can handle the cold, and like talking with people.

Employer: The Pines Draper / Hide & Seek (HXS Food Group)

Location: Downtown Salt Lake City, UT

Downtown Salt Lake City, UT Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $30.00–$70.00/hour (hourly + tip pool)

Serve in an immersive, speakeasy-style fine dining restaurant with a high-end menu and craft cocktails. Best for experienced servers who want to grow in fine dining, work with a serious culinary team, and earn strong tips.

Employer: The Pines Draper / Bonnie & Clydes & Hide & Seek

Location: Downtown Salt Lake City, UT

Downtown Salt Lake City, UT Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.00–$30.00/hour (hourly + tips)

Welcome guests, check IDs, manage the waitlist, and seat people for a busy, stylish restaurant group. Good for someone who’s organized, friendly, and wants 40 hours/week in a fine dining environment.

Employer: The Pines Draper / Hide & Seek

Location: Downtown Salt Lake City, UT

Downtown Salt Lake City, UT Type: Part-time (with some full-time options listed)

Salary: Listed ranges up to about $17.00–$35.00/hour (hourly + tips) depending on listing and hours

Support the servers in a fine dining setting—help with food running, presentation, and guest service, mainly on Friday and Saturday nights. Nice step if you have restaurant experience and want to move up in high-end service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these teams are growing and may have related roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.