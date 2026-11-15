Salt Lake City has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from entry-level front desk to data and executive support. Good options here if you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Mark Miller Subaru

Mark Miller Subaru Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Midtown, 3535 S State St)

Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri 3–7 pm with one weekday off, Sat 9–5 )

(Mon–Fri with one weekday off, ) Salary: Not listed

Front desk role as the “face” of the dealership—answer phones, greet guests, handle mail, and keep the lobby tidy. Great fit if you’re friendly, like staying organized, and want steady afternoon/evening hours with no prior experience required.

Employer: Alsco Uniforms

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (see employer benefits page)

Support the training team by managing the learning system, tracking courses, building reports, and helping employees with tech and training questions. Good for someone with 3+ years admin experience, strong Excel/Office skills, and an interest in HR/training work.

Employer: Okland Construction

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-level support role for operations leaders—manage complex calendars and travel, prep presentations, run meetings, and track action items. Best for someone with 3+ years executive/operations support, strong PowerPoint/Excel skills, and comfort using new tech and AI tools.

Employer: CHG Healthcare (Modio)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $49,920 – $72,592/year (depending on location & experience)

Entry-level data role focused on moving and cleaning data from spreadsheets/PDFs into their platform and managing a queue of client requests. Great if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable in Excel, and want solid pay plus strong benefits and some work-from-home flexibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.