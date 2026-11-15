Salt Lake City’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and specialty practices. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level to advanced practice.

Employer: Holy Cross Hospital – Salt Lake (CommonSpirit Health)

Holy Cross Hospital – Salt Lake (CommonSpirit Health) Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.10 – $44.77/hour + up to $8,000 relocation assistance

Work in a modern lab running waived to highly complex tests, maintaining analyzers, and validating new technology. Great fit if you want a stable hospital role with strong quality standards and room to grow.

Employer: Eric Cerrati, MD PLLC – Facial Plastic Surgery

Location: Salt Lake City & Park City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $100,000 – $150,000/year, commission-based

Join a boutique, high-end facial plastics practice doing Botox, fillers, and laser work with a loyal patient base. Ideal for an experienced NP (3–5+ years aesthetics) who wants strong earning potential and luxury clinic vibes.

Employer: Petco – Vetco Total Care

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Front-desk role in a full-service vet hospital greeting clients, managing phones and schedules, and keeping the lobby running smoothly. Great for animal lovers with at least 1 year in vet or customer-facing work.

(Duplicate Indeed posting not listed separately.)

Employer: US Oral Surgery Management – Hopkin Oral Surgery

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Support oral surgeons chairside, monitor anesthesia, take vitals, and manage instruments and radiographs. Good match if you like fast-paced procedures and close patient contact in a specialty clinic.

Employer: St. Mark's Hospital (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, Days

Assist surgeons in the OR, precept other techs, and help keep rooms safe and ready. Strong role for a CSA/CSFA/SA-C with 2+ years’ experience who wants big-hospital benefits and a day-shift schedule.

Employer: LifeStance Health

Location: Greater Salt Lake City area (multiple clinics)

Type: Full-time, W2

Pay: $195,000 – $251,000/year (productivity-based) + sign-on bonus

Outpatient PMHNP role with hybrid schedule (2–3 days in office, 1–2 remote), full admin support, and uncapped earnings. Best for experienced PMHNPs (2+ years) who enjoy med management and therapy, especially with kids/teens.

Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers (Kroger)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Part-time

Entry path into pharmacy in a highly automated center handling order prep, packing, and inventory. Good for detail-oriented folks 18+ looking for flexible hours, tuition help, and growth inside the Kroger family.

Employer: Valley Behavioral Health

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Unpaid Internship (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm)

Hands-on mental health rec therapy experience under a CTRS, with potential to move into full-time work. A fit for students who meet NCTRC and university requirements and want real-world clinical hours.

Employer: Holy Cross Hospital – Salt Lake

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.01 – $53.90/hour

Provide high-acuity ICU care with strong teamwork and modern tech in a historic community hospital. Great for RNs (ADN or higher) who want to grow in critical care with mission-driven values.

Employer: Holy Cross Hospital – Salt Lake

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.01 – $53.90/hour

Core bedside RN role caring for diverse med-surg patients, from IVs and wound care to patient education. Solid option for newer or experienced RNs who want broad skills and a supportive hospital setting.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health / Holy Cross Hospital – Salt Lake

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.01 – $53.90/hour

Very similar ICU RN role at Holy Cross under the CommonSpirit brand, with the same pay range and expectations. Worth a look if you’re browsing via CommonSpirit’s system and want ICU work in central Salt Lake.

Employer: Valley Behavioral Health

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $65,020.80/year (based on licensed experience)

Provide assessments and therapy for adults with serious mental illness and substance use challenges in a community setting. Great for ACMHC, AMFT, CSW, CSW-I, or LMSW clinicians who want strong benefits, PTO, and supervision.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at St. Mark’s Hospital)

(at St. Mark’s Hospital) Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Travel/Contract, Nights (13 weeks)

Pay: $43.40 – $51.10/hour + housing or tax-free subsidy

Short-term PCU contract with guaranteed hours, weekly pay, and 401(k) match. Nice if you’re an experienced acute-care RN wanting travel-style perks without leaving Salt Lake.

Employer: University of Utah Health

Location: University of Utah Hospital, Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, Variable shifts

Hybrid leadership/clinical role coordinating staff education, quality projects, and scheduling while still working clinical shifts in an advanced MCS/ECMO service. Strong step up for experienced RNs who want leadership in a Level 1 trauma and academic center.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have several similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.