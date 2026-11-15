undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏗️ Salt Lake City Engineering: Multiple High-Impact Roles Open Now
Salt Lake City is busy building everything from defense tech to big mining projects right now. If you’re an engineer or designer, this is a good moment to make a move.
Specialist, Systems Engineering – Defense Comms
- Employer: L3Harris Technologies
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time (9/80 schedule – every other Friday off)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead systems engineering for advanced communication systems across space, air, land, and sea. You’ll guide multi‑discipline teams from concept through test and delivery, and an active US Secret clearance (or higher) is required.
Lead, Power Supply Electrical Engineer
- Employer: L3Harris Technologies
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time (9/80 schedule – every other Friday off)
- Salary: Not listed
Senior role designing AC/DC and DC/DC converters and power distribution for rugged defense systems. Great fit if you’re deep into switch‑mode power supply design, EMI filters, and want to lead designs that go into mission‑critical hardware.
Field Service Engineer – Industrial Automation
- Employer: ProAutomated
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (travel across North America)
- Type: Full-time / Field-based
- Salary: $63,000–$77,000 base + per diem, mileage, bonuses
Perfect if you’d rather be on the road than at a desk. You’ll support startups and testing for warehouse, data center, and industrial automation systems, with 4 weeks paid training, heavy travel, and clear growth paths.
Hospitality Design & Procurement Manager
- Employer: Woodbury Corporation
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, approx. 8–5, some flexibility)
- Salary: Not listed
Blend interior design, project management, and vendor coordination for hotel new builds and renovations. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and wellness programs, plus travel to in‑state and out‑of‑state projects.
Process Engineer (Smelter)
- Employer: Rio Tinto Kennecott
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Smelter site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive base + annual incentive (exact amount not listed)
Support safe, stable, and efficient smelter operations by tracking process data, solving problems, and driving improvement projects. Strong fit for chemical/metallurgical engineers who want big‑plant experience with global mining and materials operations.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.