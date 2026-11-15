Salt Lake City is busy building everything from defense tech to big mining projects right now. If you’re an engineer or designer, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time (9/80 schedule – every other Friday off)

(9/80 schedule – every other Friday off) Salary: Not listed

Lead systems engineering for advanced communication systems across space, air, land, and sea. You’ll guide multi‑discipline teams from concept through test and delivery, and an active US Secret clearance (or higher) is required.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time (9/80 schedule – every other Friday off)

(9/80 schedule – every other Friday off) Salary: Not listed

Senior role designing AC/DC and DC/DC converters and power distribution for rugged defense systems. Great fit if you’re deep into switch‑mode power supply design, EMI filters, and want to lead designs that go into mission‑critical hardware.

Employer: ProAutomated

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (travel across North America)

Type: Full-time / Field-based

Salary: $63,000–$77,000 base + per diem, mileage, bonuses

Perfect if you’d rather be on the road than at a desk. You’ll support startups and testing for warehouse, data center, and industrial automation systems, with 4 weeks paid training, heavy travel, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Woodbury Corporation

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, approx. 8–5, some flexibility)

(Mon–Fri, approx. 8–5, some flexibility) Salary: Not listed

Blend interior design, project management, and vendor coordination for hotel new builds and renovations. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and wellness programs, plus travel to in‑state and out‑of‑state projects.

Employer: Rio Tinto Kennecott

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Smelter site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + annual incentive (exact amount not listed)

Support safe, stable, and efficient smelter operations by tracking process data, solving problems, and driving improvement projects. Strong fit for chemical/metallurgical engineers who want big‑plant experience with global mining and materials operations.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.