Salt Lake City’s finance scene is busy right now, from entry-level payables to senior leadership and consulting roles. If you’re in accounting or finance, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time (9/80 schedule – every other Friday off)

(9/80 schedule – every other Friday off) Salary: Not listed

This senior role owns SOX-compliant controls around Estimate at Completion (EAC) and program forecasting. Great fit if you have 10–16+ years in finance/audit/SOX, love controls and risk, and want to lead a compliance team in a large defense tech company.

Employer: Alsco Uniformes Brasil / Alsco Uniforms

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on AP role handling invoices, vendor statements, and collections follow-up. Good for someone with strong Excel and 10-key skills who wants solid benefits (401(k) match, medical, dental, vision) and steady office work.

Employer: LS Solutions

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead accounting across a multi-entity organization, partner closely with the CFO, and own reporting, close, and controls. Ideal if you’ve already run an accounting team and enjoy process improvement.

Employer: LS Solutions

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar to the Accounting Controller role, focused on day-to-day operations, general ledger strength, and internal controls. Good match for a seasoned leader who likes mentoring a team and tightening up processes.

Employer: One Park Financial / McKenzie Capital (MckCap)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

FinTech underwriting/pricing role for small business loans in a fast-growing Utah expansion. Great if you have 2+ years in risk/underwriting/analytics, are bilingual (English/Spanish), and like a fast-paced, entrepreneurial shop with travel to Miami for training.

Employer: One Park Financial / McKenzie Capital (MckCap)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same core role as above, posted on Indeed: analyze bank statements and credit profiles, set pricing, and test new strategies. Strong fit if you’re comfortable with modeling, credit bureaus, and want clear growth and benefits.

Employer: Robert Half

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Long-term contract

Salary: Not listed

Contract AP role managing the full invoice-to-payment cycle, including ACH and check runs. Nice option if you want flexibility, like detailed invoice work, and want access to Robert Half’s benefits and training.

Employer: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Location: 51 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, regular

Salary: Not listed

Senior role supporting real estate development and construction projects—project accounting, contract compliance, and cost audits. Requires membership in the Church with a current temple recommend and 8+ years of relevant experience.

Employer: PwC

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Advisory practice)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Lead large Oracle EPM implementations for planning, budgeting, consolidation, and reporting. Best for someone with 7+ years of Oracle finance consulting, strong client-facing skills, and experience with tools like FCCS, ePBCS, ARCS, or EDMCS.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (on-site option)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000 – $133,000

Support complex healthcare treasury clients with payments, receivables, liquidity, and fraud-prevention solutions. Great if you have 4+ years in Treasury Management sales support and want big-bank benefits and client-facing work.

Employer: Wolff & Company

Location: Utah (in-person, Salt Lake City area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $160,000 with potential path to partnership

Leadership tax role with ownership of complex returns, CAS work, and firm strategy. Perfect for an experienced CPA who wants long-term growth, possible partnership, and maybe even leading a future office.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Salt Lake finance roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.