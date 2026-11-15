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Salt Lake City
💰 Salt Lake City Accounting & Finance – Multiple High-Paying Roles
5 days ago
Salt Lake City’s finance scene is busy right now, from entry-level payables to senior leadership and consulting roles. If you’re in accounting or finance, this is a good moment to make a move.
Principal, Program Finance (EAC SOX Compliance)
- Employer: L3Harris Technologies
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time (9/80 schedule – every other Friday off)
- Salary: Not listed
This senior role owns SOX-compliant controls around Estimate at Completion (EAC) and program forecasting. Great fit if you have 10–16+ years in finance/audit/SOX, love controls and risk, and want to lead a compliance team in a large defense tech company.
Accounts Payable Clerk
- Employer: Alsco Uniformes Brasil / Alsco Uniforms
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on AP role handling invoices, vendor statements, and collections follow-up. Good for someone with strong Excel and 10-key skills who wants solid benefits (401(k) match, medical, dental, vision) and steady office work.
Accounting Controller
- Employer: LS Solutions
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead accounting across a multi-entity organization, partner closely with the CFO, and own reporting, close, and controls. Ideal if you’ve already run an accounting team and enjoy process improvement.
Controller
- Employer: LS Solutions
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Very similar to the Accounting Controller role, focused on day-to-day operations, general ledger strength, and internal controls. Good match for a seasoned leader who likes mentoring a team and tightening up processes.
Pricing Analyst
- Employer: One Park Financial / McKenzie Capital (MckCap)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
FinTech underwriting/pricing role for small business loans in a fast-growing Utah expansion. Great if you have 2+ years in risk/underwriting/analytics, are bilingual (English/Spanish), and like a fast-paced, entrepreneurial shop with travel to Miami for training.
Pricing Analyst
- Employer: One Park Financial / McKenzie Capital (MckCap)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Same core role as above, posted on Indeed: analyze bank statements and credit profiles, set pricing, and test new strategies. Strong fit if you’re comfortable with modeling, credit bureaus, and want clear growth and benefits.
Accounts Payable Specialist
- Employer: Robert Half
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Long-term contract
- Salary: Not listed
Contract AP role managing the full invoice-to-payment cycle, including ACH and check runs. Nice option if you want flexibility, like detailed invoice work, and want access to Robert Half’s benefits and training.
Sr. Project Accountant
- Employer: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- Location: 51 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time, regular
- Salary: Not listed
Senior role supporting real estate development and construction projects—project accounting, contract compliance, and cost audits. Requires membership in the Church with a current temple recommend and 8+ years of relevant experience.
Oracle Cloud EPM Implementation – Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Advisory practice)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus
Lead large Oracle EPM implementations for planning, budgeting, consolidation, and reporting. Best for someone with 7+ years of Oracle finance consulting, strong client-facing skills, and experience with tools like FCCS, ePBCS, ARCS, or EDMCS.
Senior Treasury Sales Analyst, Healthcare
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (on-site option)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $77,000 – $133,000
Support complex healthcare treasury clients with payments, receivables, liquidity, and fraud-prevention solutions. Great if you have 4+ years in Treasury Management sales support and want big-bank benefits and client-facing work.
Senior Tax Manager
- Employer: Wolff & Company
- Location: Utah (in-person, Salt Lake City area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000 – $160,000 with potential path to partnership
Leadership tax role with ownership of complex returns, CAS work, and firm strategy. Perfect for an experienced CPA who wants long-term growth, possible partnership, and maybe even leading a future office.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Salt Lake finance roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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