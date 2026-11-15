Salt Lake City’s transport scene is busy right now—lots of local routes, night shifts, and hands-on roles for people who like to stay moving. Here are several solid options, from CDL driving to diesel tech and shop management.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Operate Class A tractors and trailers hauling non-food products to grocery, foodservice, retail, and industrial customers. Good fit if you’re safety-focused, professional with customers, and solid with DOT logs.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

RG&T Solutions Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Local Class A flatbed work with touch freight and manual transmission. Great if you want to be home daily and like hands-on load securement.

Employer: Saia Inc.

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a maintenance shop team, oversee repairs, inventory, and safety programs for a major transportation company. Best for someone with several years of equipment maintenance and management experience.

Employer: Chronim Delivery and Logistics LLC

Chronim Delivery and Logistics LLC Location: Salt Lake City Metro Area

Type: Independent contractor (full-time hours)

Pay: $200–$400 per day

Pick up packages at a Salt Lake City hub and run multi-stop routes to homes and some businesses. You’ll need your own high-top or extended cargo van and be comfortable loading and lifting.

Employer: Matthews International

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21/hour

Deliver caskets to funeral homes using company box trucks and vans, 3–4 days a week including Saturdays. First-shift work with early-afternoon finishes and a small, friendly warehouse team.

Employer: Cox Automotive Inc. (Cox Fleet)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.38–$44.09/hour + $5,000 new hire bonus

Perform mobile maintenance and repairs on light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks and trailers, with a company service truck you take home. Strong benefits from day one, weekly pay, and a clear path to advance from Tech II to Sr. Tech.

Employer: MasTec Communications Group

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$32/hour (experience-based)

Operate and locate directional drills to install underground conduit and fiber. Good for Class A CDL holders with at least 2 years of utility drilling experience who want steady local work and strong benefits.

Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, graveyard shift

Pay: $26/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus

Drive shuttle buses, help passengers, and keep vehicles clean and safe. Requires a CDL Class A or B with Passenger endorsement and a DOT medical card; comes with benefits and paid time off.

Employer: Badger Daylighting Inc.

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30/hour and up, plus overtime opportunities

Run hydrovac trucks to safely expose underground utilities and support construction projects. Requires a Class A or B CDL and comfort with physical outdoor work; offers strong benefits, retirement match, and paid training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more details and related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.