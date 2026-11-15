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Salt Lake City
🚌 Salt Lake City Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Salt Lake City’s transport scene is busy right now—lots of local routes, night shifts, and hands-on roles for people who like to stay moving. Here are several solid options, from CDL driving to diesel tech and shop management.
Class A CDL Driver
- Employer: Warker LLC
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Operate Class A tractors and trailers hauling non-food products to grocery, foodservice, retail, and industrial customers. Good fit if you’re safety-focused, professional with customers, and solid with DOT logs.
Local Flatbed Driver
- Employer: RG&T Solutions
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Local Class A flatbed work with touch freight and manual transmission. Great if you want to be home daily and like hands-on load securement.
Shop Manager
- Employer: Saia Inc.
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead a maintenance shop team, oversee repairs, inventory, and safety programs for a major transportation company. Best for someone with several years of equipment maintenance and management experience.
Delivery Driver / Courier – Cargo Van or Sprinter
- Employer: Chronim Delivery and Logistics LLC
- Location: Salt Lake City Metro Area
- Type: Independent contractor (full-time hours)
- Pay: $200–$400 per day
Pick up packages at a Salt Lake City hub and run multi-stop routes to homes and some businesses. You’ll need your own high-top or extended cargo van and be comfortable loading and lifting.
Delivery Professional (Part-Time)
- Employer: Matthews International
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $21/hour
Deliver caskets to funeral homes using company box trucks and vans, 3–4 days a week including Saturdays. First-shift work with early-afternoon finishes and a small, friendly warehouse team.
Mobile Diesel Mechanic II or Sr. Level Tech – Variable Shift
- Employer: Cox Automotive Inc. (Cox Fleet)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $29.38–$44.09/hour + $5,000 new hire bonus
Perform mobile maintenance and repairs on light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks and trailers, with a company service truck you take home. Strong benefits from day one, weekly pay, and a clear path to advance from Tech II to Sr. Tech.
Directional Drill Operator/Locator
- Employer: MasTec Communications Group
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28–$32/hour (experience-based)
Operate and locate directional drills to install underground conduit and fiber. Good for Class A CDL holders with at least 2 years of utility drilling experience who want steady local work and strong benefits.
Graveyard CDL Shuttle Bus Driver (DOT)
- Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time, graveyard shift
- Pay: $26/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus
Drive shuttle buses, help passengers, and keep vehicles clean and safe. Requires a CDL Class A or B with Passenger endorsement and a DOT medical card; comes with benefits and paid time off.
Hydrovac Operator
- Employer: Badger Daylighting Inc.
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30/hour and up, plus overtime opportunities
Run hydrovac trucks to safely expose underground utilities and support construction projects. Requires a Class A or B CDL and comfort with physical outdoor work; offers strong benefits, retirement match, and paid training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more details and related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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