Salt Lake’s maintenance scene is busy right now – from parks and apartments to warehouses and grocery stores, skilled techs are in demand. If you like fixing things and staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Thatcher Company

Thatcher Company Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Depends on experience (profit-sharing up to 25% of salary , safety bonuses, 3+ weeks PTO , 401(k) match, strong benefits)

Depends on experience (profit-sharing up to , safety bonuses, , 401(k) match, strong benefits) Work on mechanical, electrical, and instrumentation systems at a chemical plant. Great fit if you have 5+ years maintenance experience and want steady work with strong retirement and training perks.

Employer: Greystar

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Range not listed (bonus programs + robust medical, PTO, 401(k) match)

Range not listed (bonus programs + robust medical, PTO, 401(k) match) Handle work orders, make-ready units, and keep grounds and amenities in top shape. Good for techs with EPA Type I & II or Universal who like apartment work and steady weekday hours with some on‑call.

Employer: City of South Salt Lake

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, city position

Full-time, city position Pay: $22.75 – $34.41/hour (typically start at minimum), Grade 17

(typically start at minimum), Grade 17 Lead crews on parks, irrigation, turf, trees, snow removal, and small construction projects. Great if you’ve got 5+ years grounds experience plus green‑industry certifications and want stable city benefits. Open until filled – city application required at www.sslc.gov.

Employer: Core‑Mark International

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (5070 W)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $85,000 – $95,000/year + bonus potential

Run maintenance for a busy distribution center: conveyors, refrigeration, building systems, and a small team. Monday–Friday 6:00am–2:30pm, with strong Day 1 benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, PTO. Ideal if you have automation experience and want to step into leadership.

(Also listed on Indeed with the same details: Maintenance Manager – Core‑Mark)

Employer: BluSky Restoration Contractors

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22 – $27/hour (depending on experience)

(depending on experience) First responder for water, fire, mold, and storm damage in homes and businesses. Good for hands‑on folks who don’t mind emergency calls and want medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, and paid training.

Employer: Avenue5 Residential

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (floats between communities)

(floats between communities) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Full-time, Monday–Friday Pay: $22 – $28/hour

Travel between apartment communities handling electrical, plumbing, HVAC, carpentry, and grounds. Nice if you like variety, steady weekdays, and a benefits package with 10 paid holidays (including your birthday), 401(k) match, and strong training.

Employer: Smith’s Food & Drug (Kroger)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed (includes healthcare, PTO, tuition help up to $21,000 , discounts)

Not listed (includes healthcare, PTO, tuition help up to , discounts) Handle plumbing repairs and preventive maintenance across assigned grocery stores. Good for licensed plumbers who want steady work, benefits, and don’t mind driving between locations and some nights/weekends.

Employer: Smith’s Food & Drug (Kroger)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed (full Kroger benefits, PTO, tuition reimbursement)

Not listed (full Kroger benefits, PTO, tuition reimbursement) Do general building and equipment maintenance, troubleshooting, and preventive work at multiple stores. Great for techs with 3–5 years electrical/mechanical experience who like variety, travel between sites, and overtime options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.