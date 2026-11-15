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🛒 Salt Lake City Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Salt Lake City’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level to management. Here are several solid picks if you like helping people and staying active on the job.
Client Service Excellence Representative (FINRA Licensed)
- Employer: Vanguard
- Location: Remote in Utah (must live in UT)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $62,000–$72,000 base + bonuses ($70,500–$81,500 first-year potential) + $20,000 licensing bonus
If you already have FINRA Series 7 & 63, this is a high-paying, fully remote client support role helping investors by phone. Big long-term bonuses at 3, 5, and 10+ years make this ideal if you want a stable, career-style job.
General Merchandise Team Associate (Part-Time)
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4208
- Location: 2705 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84109
- Type: Part-time (mid & closing shifts)
- Pay: $15–$28/hour + possible shift premiums & incentives
Greet shoppers, keep shelves stocked, and help in Hobbies & Home Improvement. Good fit if you want flexible hours, solid benefits (even part-time), and Walmart-paid education programs.
Customer & Technical Support Coordinator
- Employer: Arconic (Kawneer Team)
- Location: Salt Lake City / West Valley City, UT
- Type: Full-time
Support construction-industry customers by managing orders, reviewing POs, and coordinating projects. Great for someone with 2+ years customer service and strong computer skills who likes a mix of office work and shop-floor tasks.
Technical Expert – Customer Service
- Employer: Verizon
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (hybrid: home + office)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: Starting at $52,900/year + incentives & full benefits
Handle advanced tech support calls for business and government customers on things like 5G, IoT, and private networks. Good match if you enjoy troubleshooting and have 1+ year of customer service or sales.
Member Experience Specialist
- Employer: VASA Fitness
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week)
- Pay: $11.40/hour base + uncapped commission (top performers $32,000+/year)
Front-desk role greeting members, giving tours, and selling memberships and training. Comes with two free gym memberships, discounted training, 401(k), and benefits at 30+ hours.
Grocery Stocking Supervisor – Full Time
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.50–$30.20/hour + Whole Foods “Whole Benefits”
Lead the stock crew, help with scheduling, and keep grocery displays looking sharp. Great if you have 12+ months retail experience, like physical work, and want strong benefits.
(Duplicate listing also on Indeed: Grocery Stocking Supervisor – Full Time)
Grocery Night Clerk
- Employer: Smith’s Food & Drug Centers
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Part-time
Night shift role stocking, checking dates, and helping late-night shoppers. Good if you can handle stressful situations, like quieter stores, and want to learn grocery basics.
Store Director
- Employer: Maverik, Inc.
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $50,000–$60,000/year + bonus; $24.00–$28.75/hour during 6-week training
Run a busy convenience store, lead the team, and own food-service operations. Strong choice if you’re 21+, ready for full P&L responsibility, and want profit sharing, fuel/food discounts, and growth into higher leadership.
Merchandising Lead
- Employer: Sam’s Club
- Location: 1905 S 300 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84115
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22–$30/hour + premiums & bonuses
Lead a small team on the sales floor, handle stocking and displays, and support online order pickup. Good step up if you have 6+ months retail + 6+ months customer service and want leadership experience.
Frozen Food / Dept Leader
- Employer: Smith’s Food & Drug Centers
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
Lead the frozen department—stocking, checking dates, and helping customers find items. Best for someone 18+ with retail experience who wants a department-lead role without jumping straight into full store management.
Grocery Clerk
- Employer: Smith’s Food & Drug Centers
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
Classic grocery role: stocking, checking freshness, and helping shoppers find what they need. Good entry point if you have basic customer service skills and want steady hours.
LG Home Theater Specialist
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
Specialize in LG TVs and home theater, explain tech in simple terms, and support the sales team. Great if you like gadgets, have 1+ year in sales or customer service, and want a strong employee discount.
General Merchandise Team Associate (Full-Time)
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3589
- Location: 350 Hope Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84115
- Type: Full-time (opening & morning shifts)
- Pay: $15–$28/hour + possible shift premiums & incentives
Similar to the part-time role but with full-time hours and benefits. You’ll help customers on the sales floor, stock displays, and may do paint mixing or fabric cutting.
Parking Cashier – Graveyard Shift
- Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time (graveyard)
Take payments for parking, make change, answer questions, and keep the booth area tidy. Good if you’re okay with overnights, like quieter work, and are comfortable handling cash.
Retail Sales Associate – Part Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Part-time
Help customers find the right auto parts, restock shelves, and run the register. Flexible hours, store discounts, 401(k) with match, and room to grow—no deep car knowledge needed to start.
Part Sales Manager – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
Step into leadership by helping run the store, coach the team, and drive parts sales. Strong option if you’re ready for management responsibilities and want benefits, PTO, and clear growth paths.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and send an application while it’s fresh. A quick resume update today could be your new job next month.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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