Salt Lake City’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level to management. Here are several solid picks if you like helping people and staying active on the job.

Employer: Vanguard

Vanguard Location: Remote in Utah (must live in UT)

(must live in UT) Type: Full-time

Pay: $62,000–$72,000 base + bonuses ($70,500–$81,500 first-year potential) + $20,000 licensing bonus

If you already have FINRA Series 7 & 63, this is a high-paying, fully remote client support role helping investors by phone. Big long-term bonuses at 3, 5, and 10+ years make this ideal if you want a stable, career-style job.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4208

Location: 2705 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84109

2705 E Parleys Way, Type: Part-time (mid & closing shifts)

(mid & closing shifts) Pay: $15–$28/hour + possible shift premiums & incentives

Greet shoppers, keep shelves stocked, and help in Hobbies & Home Improvement. Good fit if you want flexible hours, solid benefits (even part-time), and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: Arconic (Kawneer Team)

Location: Salt Lake City / West Valley City, UT

Salt Lake City / West Valley City, UT Type: Full-time

Support construction-industry customers by managing orders, reviewing POs, and coordinating projects. Great for someone with 2+ years customer service and strong computer skills who likes a mix of office work and shop-floor tasks.

Employer: Verizon

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (hybrid: home + office)

Salt Lake City, UT (hybrid: home + office) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: Starting at $52,900/year + incentives & full benefits

Handle advanced tech support calls for business and government customers on things like 5G, IoT, and private networks. Good match if you enjoy troubleshooting and have 1+ year of customer service or sales.

Employer: VASA Fitness

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week)

Pay: $11.40/hour base + uncapped commission (top performers $32,000+/year)

Front-desk role greeting members, giving tours, and selling memberships and training. Comes with two free gym memberships, discounted training, 401(k), and benefits at 30+ hours.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50–$30.20/hour + Whole Foods “Whole Benefits”

Lead the stock crew, help with scheduling, and keep grocery displays looking sharp. Great if you have 12+ months retail experience, like physical work, and want strong benefits.

(Duplicate listing also on Indeed: Grocery Stocking Supervisor – Full Time)

Employer: Smith’s Food & Drug Centers

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Type: Part-time

Night shift role stocking, checking dates, and helping late-night shoppers. Good if you can handle stressful situations, like quieter stores, and want to learn grocery basics.

Employer: Maverik, Inc.

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000–$60,000/year + bonus; $24.00–$28.75/hour during 6-week training

Run a busy convenience store, lead the team, and own food-service operations. Strong choice if you’re 21+, ready for full P&L responsibility, and want profit sharing, fuel/food discounts, and growth into higher leadership.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 1905 S 300 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84115

1905 S 300 W, Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$30/hour + premiums & bonuses

Lead a small team on the sales floor, handle stocking and displays, and support online order pickup. Good step up if you have 6+ months retail + 6+ months customer service and want leadership experience.

Employer: Smith’s Food & Drug Centers

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Type: Full-time

Lead the frozen department—stocking, checking dates, and helping customers find items. Best for someone 18+ with retail experience who wants a department-lead role without jumping straight into full store management.

Employer: Smith’s Food & Drug Centers

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Type: Full-time

Classic grocery role: stocking, checking freshness, and helping shoppers find what they need. Good entry point if you have basic customer service skills and want steady hours.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Type: Full-time

Specialize in LG TVs and home theater, explain tech in simple terms, and support the sales team. Great if you like gadgets, have 1+ year in sales or customer service, and want a strong employee discount.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3589

Location: 350 Hope Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84115

350 Hope Ave, Type: Full-time (opening & morning shifts)

(opening & morning shifts) Pay: $15–$28/hour + possible shift premiums & incentives

Similar to the part-time role but with full-time hours and benefits. You’ll help customers on the sales floor, stock displays, and may do paint mixing or fabric cutting.

Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Type: Full-time (graveyard)

Take payments for parking, make change, answer questions, and keep the booth area tidy. Good if you’re okay with overnights, like quieter work, and are comfortable handling cash.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Type: Part-time

Help customers find the right auto parts, restock shelves, and run the register. Flexible hours, store discounts, 401(k) with match, and room to grow—no deep car knowledge needed to start.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Type: Full-time

Step into leadership by helping run the store, coach the team, and drive parts sales. Strong option if you’re ready for management responsibilities and want benefits, PTO, and clear growth paths.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and send an application while it’s fresh. A quick resume update today could be your new job next month.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.