Salt Lake City’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—everything from aerospace parts to healthcare products and beverages. Here are several solid openings, from hands-on production to technical leadership.

Employer: Thatcher Company LLC

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, swing shift

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Lead all swing-shift production at a chemical manufacturing plant that supports clean water, safe environments, and critical infrastructure. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years of supervisory experience, know OSHA/EPA rules, and want strong benefits, profit sharing, and clear growth paths.

Employer: GE HealthCare

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, weekday day shift

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Entry to mid-level line work building and assembling healthcare equipment in a team production environment. Good fit if you have a HS diploma or 6+ months manufacturing experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like steady weekday hours with overtime options.

Employer: Pacific Seafood

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Total compensation with benefits (base not listed)

Hands-on role inspecting, packing, and processing seafood in a cold, fast-paced plant. Great if you’re detail-focused, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want strong benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with profit sharing, PTO, and product discounts.

Employer: Red Cat Holdings (Teal Drones)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support drone manufacturing by troubleshooting and repairing electronic assemblies down to component level. Best for someone with 5+ years electronics experience, strong soldering and schematic-reading skills, and comfort using oscilloscopes and other test gear.

Employer: Albany International Corp. (Albany Engineered Composites)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed

Work in aerospace manufacturing doing composite lay-up, bonding, and autoclave/oven work for programs like the F-35 and CH-53K. Good entry point if you have a HS diploma/GED, want strong 401(k) match, PTO, and work/life balance, and like hands-on technical work.

Employer: Reckitt

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, afternoon/evening shift

Salary: Around $25/hr DOE

Blend quality assurance and production in a GMP-regulated plant, running inspections, documentation, and equipment checks. Great for someone with 2+ years manufacturing experience, GMP background, and basic SAP/ERP skills.

Employer: ALPLA Group

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, night shift

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Run and monitor plastic packaging lines from production through packaging, including quality checks and basic maintenance. Good fit if you have a HS diploma, some mechanical aptitude, can lift 50+ lbs, and want benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and growth in a global company.

Employer: ALPLA Group

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Similar to the night-shift role but not limited to nights—operate molding equipment, track output, and support mold/color changes. Great entry-level path into plastics manufacturing with hands-on training, benefits, and promotion opportunities.

Employer: Silver King Beverage Co

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, 4-on/4-off, 6 AM–6 PM

Salary: Not listed

Lead beverage batching and filling—measure/mix ingredients, set up filling lines, run quality checks, and train teammates. Good if you’re organized, comfortable lifting up to 50 lbs, and like long shifts with more days off.

Employer: Reckitt

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: USD $100,000–$150,000 + bonus

Senior technical role overseeing external manufacturing partners in a regulated (FDA/DEA) environment. Ideal for someone with a bachelor’s in a scientific field, 3+ years in pharma/healthcare/CPG manufacturing, and experience with validation, tech transfer, deviations, and cost/productivity projects.

If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.