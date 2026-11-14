Salt Lake City has some solid new roles if you like helping people and building community. These openings range from youth work to behavioral health and civic events.

Employer: Salt Lake City Public Library

Salt Lake City Public Library Location: System-wide, Salt Lake City, UT

Salary: $31.36/hour, DOE

Type: Full-time

Design and lead big cultural events like Diwali, Día de Muertos, Eid/Ramadan, and Alt Press Fest across all nine library locations and public spaces. Great fit if you love event planning, community partnerships, and making public spaces feel welcoming and inclusive.

Employer: Valley Behavioral Health

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salary: Starts at $17.50/hour; increases to $19.61/hour once certified (+ $2/hour swing shift differential)

(+ swing shift differential) Type: Full-time

Work with adults in residential treatment, helping with life skills, appointments, and daily support. Includes a $1,000 retention bonus, strong benefits, and paid training to earn your case manager certification.

Employer: Salt Lake City Comprehensive Treatment Center (Acadia Healthcare)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 5:30 AM–2:00 PM)

Provide individual and group counseling for people in recovery from opioid use disorder in an outpatient MAT clinic. Early hours mean afternoons free, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and free clinical supervision/CEUs if you hold a Utah counseling or social work credential.

Employer: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake

Location: 968 Sugarmont Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84106

Salary: $21+/hour, DOE

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, ~10:30 AM–6:30 PM)

Run after-school and teen programs, supervise staff and volunteers, manage budgets, and build strong ties with schools and families. Comes with PTO, medical benefits, 401(k), discounted childcare, and professional development in a mission-driven youth setting.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.