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Salt Lake City
🤝 Salt Lake City Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Salt Lake City has some solid new roles if you like helping people and building community. These openings range from youth work to behavioral health and civic events.
Civic Life Program Specialist – Programming & Outreach
- Employer: Salt Lake City Public Library
- Location: System-wide, Salt Lake City, UT
- Salary: $31.36/hour, DOE
- Type: Full-time
Design and lead big cultural events like Diwali, Día de Muertos, Eid/Ramadan, and Alt Press Fest across all nine library locations and public spaces. Great fit if you love event planning, community partnerships, and making public spaces feel welcoming and inclusive.
Case Manager – Swing Shift | Adult Residential Services
- Employer: Valley Behavioral Health
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Salary: Starts at $17.50/hour; increases to $19.61/hour once certified (+ $2/hour swing shift differential)
- Type: Full-time
Work with adults in residential treatment, helping with life skills, appointments, and daily support. Includes a $1,000 retention bonus, strong benefits, and paid training to earn your case manager certification.
Substance Use Counselor – Outpatient MAT Program
- Employer: Salt Lake City Comprehensive Treatment Center (Acadia Healthcare)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 5:30 AM–2:00 PM)
Provide individual and group counseling for people in recovery from opioid use disorder in an outpatient MAT clinic. Early hours mean afternoons free, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and free clinical supervision/CEUs if you hold a Utah counseling or social work credential.
Youth Program Director (Sugar House Club)
- Employer: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake
- Location: 968 Sugarmont Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
- Salary: $21+/hour, DOE
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, ~10:30 AM–6:30 PM)
Run after-school and teen programs, supervise staff and volunteers, manage budgets, and build strong ties with schools and families. Comes with PTO, medical benefits, 401(k), discounted childcare, and professional development in a mission-driven youth setting.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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