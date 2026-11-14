Salt Lake City’s infrastructure scene is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like hands-on work and safe, well-run facilities. Here are a couple of strong options if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: LACO Technologies (part of the Atlas Copco Group )

LACO Technologies (part of the ) Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000/year DOE

Lead safety, environmental compliance, and facility operations for a local manufacturer whose systems are used by NASA, SpaceX, Boeing, Apple, and more. This role is great if you have EHS experience in manufacturing and want to own programs like OSHA compliance, ISO 45001/14001 support, hazardous waste, and facility improvements—plus enjoy a 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off), 3 weeks PTO in year one, and strong benefits.

Alternate listing with the same role/details: View on Indeed

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay range: $28.64 – $44.31/hour (no commission)

Install and service building automation and temperature control systems for a global climate solutions leader. Good fit if you have 2–5 years in HVAC/controls, know low-voltage and DDC systems, and like field work with customer contact, travel, overtime options, and benefits starting day one, plus 401(k) match and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—good roles like this tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.