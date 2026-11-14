Salt Lake City’s creative scene is busy right now—good mix of corporate, wellness, and school‑based roles. If you’re into design, words, or stage tech, there’s something here to check out.

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Insights & Intelligence team)

(Insights & Intelligence team) Type: Full-time

Salary: CA reference range $118,000 – $185,400; other locations listed via KPMG pay transparency site

Lead high-level visual storytelling for thought leadership and research at a major professional services firm. You’ll set the visual language, direct designers and vendors, and turn complex ideas into clear, sharp visuals across reports, decks, digital, and more.

Employer: 4Life Research

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Write and edit marketing copy in English and a second language for web, email, social, and print at a global wellness brand. Great fit if you love clear, persuasive writing and want to help shape messaging for health-focused products across different markets.

Employer: Granite School District

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (school auditorium)

(school auditorium) Type: Hourly, up to 10 hours/week

Hourly, up to Salary: Hourly ESP schedule (exact rate not listed)

Hands-on backstage role helping with lights, sound, sets, and props for school productions. Good entry job for students who like theater tech, don’t mind lifting gear, and want real show-time experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.