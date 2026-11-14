Salt Lake City has a nice mix of driving and field roles right now — from airport car runners to CDL routes and outdoor tech work. Lots of these are local, daytime, and offer solid benefits.

Employer: Budget Rent A Car of Utah

Budget Rent A Car of Utah Location: Salt Lake City International Airport, Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City International Airport, Type: Full-time (and part-time listed)

Full-time (and part-time listed) Pay: $17/hour

Move rental cars around the airport, stage clean vehicles for customers, and help with basic cleaning, fueling, and inspections. Good fit if you like driving all day, staying active, and want benefits like paid holidays, medical, and 401(k).

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~7:00 AM–5:00 PM, overtime after 40 hrs, some on-call

Haul rental construction equipment with a Class A CDL, using tech tools for routing and work orders. Comes with full medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and extras like gym stipend and monthly family dinner night.

Employer: Crossroads Courier

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (routes mainly from SLC warehouse; some American Fork)

Salt Lake City, UT (routes mainly from SLC warehouse; some American Fork) Type: 1099 Independent Contractor

Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~7:30 AM–4:30 PM

Pay: $130–$150 per day, paid weekly

Use your own car/SUV/minivan to deliver auto parts on set weekday routes. Great if you want steady daytime work, weekly pay, and control your earnings as an owner-operator.

Employer: RouseTrucking

Location: Based in Salt Lake City, UT

Based in Type: Full-time, CDL-A regional

Full-time, CDL-A regional Pay: $1,350–$1,550 weekly , $1,200 weekly minimum for available drivers

, $1,200 weekly minimum for available drivers Home Time: Home every weekend (48-hour reset)

Run 100% no-touch regional freight with about 50% drop-and-hook in late-model Freightliner Cascadias. Includes health, dental, 401(k) match, paid vacation/holidays, and rider + pet policies.

Employer: Metro Group Inc.

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Type: Full-time, day shift

Full-time, day shift Schedule: Mon–Fri, weekends off

Haul and swap scrap metal roll-off containers between customer sites and the yard. Mix of driving, equipment operation, and customer interaction, with PTO from day one, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and bonus potential.

Employer: Fleet Services by Cox Automotive

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Type: Listed as Internship, but duties match experienced tech roles

Listed as Internship, but duties match experienced tech roles Schedule: Mon–Fri, variable hours

Perform mobile maintenance and DOT inspections on light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks in the field. Weekly pay, strong benefits from day one, take-home service truck, tools/gear support, and clear advancement path.

Employer: The Home Depot

Location: Must live within 20 miles of Salt Lake City, UT

Must live within 20 miles of Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Sunday–Thursday

Drive a CDL-A truck with flatbed/trailer delivering rental equipment to customers and stores, and show basic operation at drop-off. Local work with limited overnights, focused on safe load securement and customer service.

Employer: Quality Counts, LLC

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Type: Part-time/seasonal field role (listed as Internship)

Part-time/seasonal field role (listed as Internship) Pay: $22/hour

Drive around the SLC area installing traffic counters, cameras, and road tubes, plus helping with traffic and parking studies. Great if you like working outside, don’t mind physical labor, and want flexible hours with overtime in busy seasons.

Employer: North American Rail Solutions (American Track)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (travel to job sites)

Salt Lake City, UT (travel to job sites) Type: Full-time (evergreen posting)

Hands-on rail work: building and maintaining track, using hand and power tools, and responding to derailment repairs. Very physical, outdoors in all weather, with travel and on-call work.

Employer: Daniels Health

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~5 AM–3 PM

Pay: $24.50–$27.50/hour depending on license/HAZMAT

Local healthcare routes collecting and transporting medical waste in box trucks up to 26'. Stable, essential-service work with overtime opportunities and full benefits from day one.

Employer: Daniels Health

Location: South Salt Lake, UT (2950 S 900 W)

South Salt Lake, UT (2950 S 900 W) Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5 AM until route finish

Pay: $24.50/hour

Drive a 26' box truck on local medical waste routes, with heavy lifting and regular customer contact. Offers steady hours, full benefits, and long-term, non-seasonal work.

Employer: Red Hanger Cleaners

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Typically Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri

Typically Pay: From $14/hour

Use a company van to run preset pickup and delivery routes for laundry and dry cleaning. Good entry-level driving job with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and a simple GPS-guided route.

Employer: BHI

Location: Based out of Salt Lake City, UT yard; travel across the West

Based out of Salt Lake City, UT yard; travel across the West Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $30–$40/hour, weekly pay, plus per diem on travel jobs

Support directional drilling crews by operating excavators, skid steers, vac trucks, and potholing around utilities. This is a heavy-travel role (4–5 weeks out, ~1 week home) with strong benefits and room to grow.

Employer: FOAM LAUNDRY

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Type: Part-time

Part-time Schedule: 2–3 weekday shifts/week , evenings/late nights preferred

, evenings/late nights preferred Pay: $15/hour

Pick up and deliver laundry in a company van on set routes around the city. Light, simple driving work with no personal vehicle needed and flexible, part-time hours.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh — the good local routes tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.