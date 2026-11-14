undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Salt Lake City
🚌 Salt Lake City transportation jobs with multiple local & CDL roles
13 days ago
Salt Lake City has a nice mix of driving and field roles right now — from airport car runners to CDL routes and outdoor tech work. Lots of these are local, daytime, and offer solid benefits.
Airport Vehicle Driver / Service Runner – $17/hr
- Employer: Budget Rent A Car of Utah
- Location: Salt Lake City International Airport, Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time (and part-time listed)
- Pay: $17/hour
Move rental cars around the airport, stage clean vehicles for customers, and help with basic cleaning, fueling, and inspections. Good fit if you like driving all day, staying active, and want benefits like paid holidays, medical, and 401(k).
Regional Heavy Equipment CDL Driver
- Employer: EquipmentShare
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~7:00 AM–5:00 PM, overtime after 40 hrs, some on-call
Haul rental construction equipment with a Class A CDL, using tech tools for routing and work orders. Comes with full medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and extras like gym stipend and monthly family dinner night.
Courier Driver – Auto Parts (Owner Operator)
- Employer: Crossroads Courier
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (routes mainly from SLC warehouse; some American Fork)
- Type: 1099 Independent Contractor
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~7:30 AM–4:30 PM
- Pay: $130–$150 per day, paid weekly
Use your own car/SUV/minivan to deliver auto parts on set weekday routes. Great if you want steady daytime work, weekly pay, and control your earnings as an owner-operator.
CDL-A Regional Driver – Home Weekends
- Employer: RouseTrucking
- Location: Based in Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time, CDL-A regional
- Pay: $1,350–$1,550 weekly, $1,200 weekly minimum for available drivers
- Home Time: Home every weekend (48-hour reset)
Run 100% no-touch regional freight with about 50% drop-and-hook in late-model Freightliner Cascadias. Includes health, dental, 401(k) match, paid vacation/holidays, and rider + pet policies.
CDL-A Roll-Off Driver
- Employer: Metro Group Inc.
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, weekends off
Haul and swap scrap metal roll-off containers between customer sites and the yard. Mix of driving, equipment operation, and customer interaction, with PTO from day one, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and bonus potential.
Mobile Diesel Mechanic – Level 2 or Sr (Mon–Fri)
- Employer: Fleet Services by Cox Automotive
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Listed as Internship, but duties match experienced tech roles
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, variable hours
Perform mobile maintenance and DOT inspections on light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks in the field. Weekly pay, strong benefits from day one, take-home service truck, tools/gear support, and clear advancement path.
Rental Delivery Driver I – CDL-A
- Employer: The Home Depot
- Location: Must live within 20 miles of Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Sunday–Thursday
Drive a CDL-A truck with flatbed/trailer delivering rental equipment to customers and stores, and show basic operation at drop-off. Local work with limited overnights, focused on safe load securement and customer service.
Traffic Field Technician – Transportation – $22/hr
- Employer: Quality Counts, LLC
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Part-time/seasonal field role (listed as Internship)
- Pay: $22/hour
Drive around the SLC area installing traffic counters, cameras, and road tubes, plus helping with traffic and parking studies. Great if you like working outside, don’t mind physical labor, and want flexible hours with overtime in busy seasons.
Railroad Laborer (Trackman) I
- Employer: North American Rail Solutions (American Track)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (travel to job sites)
- Type: Full-time (evergreen posting)
Hands-on rail work: building and maintaining track, using hand and power tools, and responding to derailment repairs. Very physical, outdoors in all weather, with travel and on-call work.
Route Truck Driver – Medical Waste (Class B / Non-CDL)
- Employer: Daniels Health
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~5 AM–3 PM
- Pay: $24.50–$27.50/hour depending on license/HAZMAT
Local healthcare routes collecting and transporting medical waste in box trucks up to 26'. Stable, essential-service work with overtime opportunities and full benefits from day one.
Non-CDL Driver – 26' Box Truck – $24.50/hr
- Employer: Daniels Health
- Location: South Salt Lake, UT (2950 S 900 W)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5 AM until route finish
- Pay: $24.50/hour
Drive a 26' box truck on local medical waste routes, with heavy lifting and regular customer contact. Offers steady hours, full benefits, and long-term, non-seasonal work.
Delivery Route Driver – Laundry & Dry Cleaning
- Employer: Red Hanger Cleaners
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Typically Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri
- Pay: From $14/hour
Use a company van to run preset pickup and delivery routes for laundry and dry cleaning. Good entry-level driving job with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and a simple GPS-guided route.
Traveling Equipment Operator – HDD Drill Support – $30–$40/hr
- Employer: BHI
- Location: Based out of Salt Lake City, UT yard; travel across the West
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30–$40/hour, weekly pay, plus per diem on travel jobs
Support directional drilling crews by operating excavators, skid steers, vac trucks, and potholing around utilities. This is a heavy-travel role (4–5 weeks out, ~1 week home) with strong benefits and room to grow.
Delivery Driver (Part-Time, Company Van Provided) – $15/hr
- Employer: FOAM LAUNDRY
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Part-time
- Schedule: 2–3 weekday shifts/week, evenings/late nights preferred
- Pay: $15/hour
Pick up and deliver laundry in a company van on set routes around the city. Light, simple driving work with no personal vehicle needed and flexible, part-time hours.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh — the good local routes tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.