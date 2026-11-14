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Salt Lake City
🚚 Salt Lake City Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings
13 days ago
Salt Lake City’s logistics scene is busy right now, from warehouse floors to data-heavy analytics roles. Here are several solid options if you like keeping products moving and systems running smoothly.
Logistics Analytics Manager
- Employer: Dyno Nobel
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is a senior, data-focused role leading analytics for transportation, rail, barge, and trucking across North America. You’ll own tools like Power BI, help shape freight strategy, negotiate major carrier contracts, and drive cost and safety improvements.
Warehouse Associate III - Non-MVR
- Employer: Safelite
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $22.96/hour
Hands-on warehouse job in a fulfillment center, operating forklifts, reach trucks, and order pickers up to 40 feet. Weekly pay, strong benefits, and paid training make this a good fit if you like physical work and equipment.
Senior Carrier Relations Specialist
- Employer: A.P. Moller – Maersk
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $60,000–$80,000 + bonus
You’ll build and manage a truckload carrier network, negotiate carrier rates, and support bids and RFPs. Great match for someone with brokerage or carrier sales experience who enjoys relationship-building and market strategy.
Procurement Specialist
- Employer: Dyno Nobel
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Procurement role in a manufacturing environment, managing the full purchasing cycle using SAP MM. You’ll negotiate contracts, track supplier performance, and work closely with production and engineering teams.
Customer Supply Chain Support
- Employer: Fastenal
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT 84116
- Type: Part-time (10–28 hours/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level, onsite role supporting a customer’s supply chain: inventory management, order placing, shipping/receiving, and quoting products. Good starter job if you’re studying supply chain or want experience plus a 401(k) with employer contribution.
Distribution Center Will Call Orders Associate
- Employer: NAPA Auto Parts (GPC)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Warehouse-based role pulling will-call and special orders, checking accuracy, and helping control inventory shrink. Expect fast-paced work, lifting up to 60 lbs, and lots of time on your feet.
Purchasing Specialist
- Employer: Steve Regan Company
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $18.00–$22.00/hour
Entry-level purchasing role supporting eight retail locations with transfers and order tracking. Nice fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable in Excel/Power BI, and want to grow in procurement.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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