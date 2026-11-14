Salt Lake City’s logistics scene is busy right now, from warehouse floors to data-heavy analytics roles. Here are several solid options if you like keeping products moving and systems running smoothly.

Employer: Dyno Nobel

Dyno Nobel Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a senior, data-focused role leading analytics for transportation, rail, barge, and trucking across North America. You’ll own tools like Power BI, help shape freight strategy, negotiate major carrier contracts, and drive cost and safety improvements.

Employer: Safelite

Safelite Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $22.96/hour

Hands-on warehouse job in a fulfillment center, operating forklifts, reach trucks, and order pickers up to 40 feet. Weekly pay, strong benefits, and paid training make this a good fit if you like physical work and equipment.

Employer: A.P. Moller – Maersk

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $60,000–$80,000 + bonus

You’ll build and manage a truckload carrier network, negotiate carrier rates, and support bids and RFPs. Great match for someone with brokerage or carrier sales experience who enjoys relationship-building and market strategy.

Employer: Dyno Nobel

Dyno Nobel Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Procurement role in a manufacturing environment, managing the full purchasing cycle using SAP MM. You’ll negotiate contracts, track supplier performance, and work closely with production and engineering teams.

Employer: Fastenal

Fastenal Location: Salt Lake City, UT 84116

Type: Part-time (10–28 hours/week)

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level, onsite role supporting a customer’s supply chain: inventory management, order placing, shipping/receiving, and quoting products. Good starter job if you’re studying supply chain or want experience plus a 401(k) with employer contribution.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts (GPC)

NAPA Auto Parts (GPC) Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Warehouse-based role pulling will-call and special orders, checking accuracy, and helping control inventory shrink. Expect fast-paced work, lifting up to 60 lbs, and lots of time on your feet.

Employer: Steve Regan Company

Steve Regan Company Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $18.00–$22.00/hour

Entry-level purchasing role supporting eight retail locations with transfers and order tracking. Nice fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable in Excel/Power BI, and want to grow in procurement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.